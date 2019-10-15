Eight days left for patients to help shape GP services, say Isle of Wight CCG

Patients who attend Beech Grove Surgery at Brading or its branch at Lake have eight days left to take part in a survey which could help shape the future of their primary care services.

There’s a deadline of midnight on Wednesday 23rd October to complete the short questionnaire, which is available online or by hard copies.

Handing back contract

NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been informed by the two GP partners at Beech Grove, a husband and wife team, that they are handing back their contract for providing GP services at both their sites on 31st March 2020.

The CCG is exploring options for the future to ensure that the 4,500 registered patients have ongoing access to high-quality GP services from 1st April 2020.

Share you view

It is asking existing Beech Grove and Lake patients about the services they currently use and value.

The CCG, which is responsible for planning primary care services across the Island, has set up a dedicated page on its Website for Beech Grove.

The survey is available online or via hard copy at Beech Grove or Lake, or you call the CCG on 01983 552064 or email fgccg.sehccgengagement@nhs.net.

You can also download a PDF version from the Website, fill it out and either take it to your GP practice or return in person or post to the CCG at:

‘Beech Grove Surgery survey’

NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group

block A

The Apex

St Cross Business Park

Newport

PO30 5XW

Savage: Will make decision by mid-November

Tracy Savage, Locality Director for the CCG, said:

“We are really kind to seek the views of patients registered and Beech Grove and Brading as this will influence our decision-making as we do the options appraisal for determining how best services can be provided for patients from April 2020. “We hope to be in a position to have made our decision by mid-November, which is why the survey deadline has been set for a week tomorrow (23rd October) – as obviously it will take a while to evaluate the findings.”

