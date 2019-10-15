Letter: Uplifting experience shows there’s ‘still hope for humanity’

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Kerstin Voight. Ed

At 9am I was on a number 9 bus from Wootton to Ryde in order to catch the 9:47 fast cat and subsequently my train to Gatwick airport.

Short before Quarr Abbey all traffic came to a standstill, due to Queens Road closure in Ryde – that was the start of the queue into Ryde!

I was sure I will miss all my connections. By the time we arrived at top of Binstead Hill I asked the kind bus driver to let me out. And off I ran down- with suitcase and bag.

Cutting through via Spencer Road I realised despite fast walking/ running I would need help to make the ferry.

Window cleaner to the rescue

And there it came in the form of Paul, the window cleaner, who in his red car would happily take me on, after I frantically flagged him down.

He drove me all up to the pier head and I was indeed the last one to hop on the cat – phew.

We even had a little chat about East Germany, my home country, and how he once spend time there.

This was a very uplifting experience for me and gives me hope that in these darker times (yes, I mean Brexit) there is still hope for humanity out there.

Thank you, Paul!