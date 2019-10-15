Two charged over Isle of Wight knifepoint robbery and assault

Police say that two men have been charged as part of a robbery investigation on the Isle of Wight.

This follows a report made shortly before 1am on Sunday 13th October that a group of people were robbed at knifepoint on Swanmore Road in Ryde.

Assault and robbery

It was reported to police that a 17-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident, and items including a handbag and bank cards were stolen.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed abode, and a 21-year-old man of High Street in Ryde, were both charged with five counts of robbery.

They appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court this morning (15th October) where they were remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on 25th November.

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0