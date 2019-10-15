Two charged over Isle of Wight knifepoint robbery and assault

The robbery and assault was reported to have taken place just before 1am on Sunday morning in Ryde

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Police cells

Police say that two men have been charged as part of a robbery investigation on the Isle of Wight.

This follows a report made shortly before 1am on Sunday 13th October that a group of people were robbed at knifepoint on Swanmore Road in Ryde.

Assault and robbery
It was reported to police that a 17-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident, and items including a handbag and bank cards were stolen.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed abode, and a 21-year-old man of High Street in Ryde, were both charged with five counts of robbery.

They appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court this morning (15th October) where they were remanded in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on 25th November.

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 15th October, 2019 3:01pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nfe

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Two charged over Isle of Wight knifepoint robbery and assault"

newest oldest most voted
ukdave

Hopefully a conviction followed by long sentences. These people do not deserve to live amongst us.

Vote Up00Vote Down
15, October 2019 3:34 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*