Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust receives £500,000 from People’s Postcode Lottery

Ashton shares this latest news from The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Ed

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is delighted to have attended the 2018 People’s Postcode Lottery Annual Charity Gala where it was announced that £93.4 million was awarded to charities and good causes in 2017.

Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Trust received an incredible £500,000 for 2018, which will enable 663 young people to go on Trust trips, allowing them to rediscover a future they may have never imagined possible.

Support for young people with Cancer

Today, 11 more children and young people will hear the devastating news that they have cancer. Only after treatment ends, and the doctors and nurses have done their work, can a young person start rebuilding their life.

The generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery continues to allow the Trust to work with every young person’s primary care unit across the UK.

Charity Gala

The gala was a celebration of the phenomenal achievements of charities working across Great Britain and internationally that are supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The lottery also took the opportunity to announce an increase to 32% of each ticket sale going directly to good causes. The news of the funding total and increase was shared at the annual event, on Tuesday 23 January, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.

Offering even more life-changing trips

The continued support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery has made it possible for the Trust to offer even more life-changing trips, as we look forward to working with 663 young people to rebuild their confidence after cancer, 100 more than we were able to support in 2017.

The Trust is extremely grateful for the generous funding, CEO Frank Fletcher said:

“If you are a player of the Postcode Lottery I want to thank you personally from the bottom of my heart for supporting the Trust and for changing the lives of young people in recovery from Cancer”

Image: The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust CEO Frank Fletcher and Head of Fundraising & Communications Tanya Brookfield