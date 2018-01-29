Umbrella Tree: Independent survey reveals true state of the tree

The independent survey of the Umbrella Tree is now available and given the council’s previous rush to destroy the tree, the results are very interesting.

the umbrella tree

Bev Webster and Chris Gutteridge – of Angel Radio and residents of East Cowes – have shared an independent survey of the East Cowes Umbrella Tree.

Chris Gutteridge had previously reported that the Isle of Wight council had said the tree was unsafe due to fungus and was to be destroyed.

Positive survey
Following an independent survey, carried out by a highly qualified tree surgeon (ex English Heritage), and the news is excellent.

Chris says,

“The tree is absolutely sound and the fungus is not dangerous or life threatening to the tree.

“The tree will be able to withstand anything the weather can throw at it as it has done for more than 112 years.”

Following pressure in the media, last week, the IWC said they would consider the future of the tree following the independent report.


Monday, 29th January, 2018

1 Comment on "Umbrella Tree: Independent survey reveals true state of the tree"

Luisa Hillard

To be fair, it wasn’t actually ‘the Council’ who planned on removing the tree but Island Roads, who submitted a request to the Council to do so. The Council have since said that Island Roads could not do so before the Council had considered the application and undertaken their own assessment of the tree.

29, January 2018 4:39 pm
