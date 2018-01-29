Umbrella Tree: Independent survey reveals true state of the tree

Bev Webster and Chris Gutteridge – of Angel Radio and residents of East Cowes – have shared an independent survey of the East Cowes Umbrella Tree.

Chris Gutteridge had previously reported that the Isle of Wight council had said the tree was unsafe due to fungus and was to be destroyed.

Positive survey

Following an independent survey, carried out by a highly qualified tree surgeon (ex English Heritage), and the news is excellent.

Chris says,

“The tree is absolutely sound and the fungus is not dangerous or life threatening to the tree. “The tree will be able to withstand anything the weather can throw at it as it has done for more than 112 years.”

Following pressure in the media, last week, the IWC said they would consider the future of the tree following the independent report.





Location map

