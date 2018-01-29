Linda shares details about the upcoming season at Ventnor Film Society. Ed

Ventnor Film Society returns on Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st January with a new programme (see here) of acclaimed films from the UK and around the world.

The Society will once more be screening each film on two evenings, Tuesday and Wednesdays, but due to live screenings at Ventnor Arts Club, some screenings are not in the same week.

Everyone is welcome to come along; there is no membership and there is no need to be a member of the Arts Club to attend.

The spring season

This season we have a few more English language films than usual, but also will be screening recent award winning films from France, Brazil and Japan.

With black comedy, family drama, arty autobiography and social satire, we have put together a programme with something for everyone, in English and in the original languages with subtitles.

From Brazil to France

We travel to Brazil for our first film, Aquarius from Brazil, which sees a wealthy widow take on the corrupt development company who are trying to buy up her apartment.

Following on last season’s interest in Cezanne et Moi, we have selected another artistic autobiography, Gauguin: Voyage de Tahiti, in which we follow the artist as he leaves his family in Paris to devote himself to his art (and a beautiful young girl) on the Polynesian island.

From Japan to Zambia

Our next choice is a Japanese film by one of favourite directors, Hirokazu Koreeda, whose I Wish and Like Father, Like Sons delighted audiences with their gentle, natural portraits of family life.

After The Storm finds divorced Ryota, a failed author turned sleazy private detective, thrown together with his family as a typhoon threatens the city, to the delight of his wise, matchmaking mother.

I Am Not A Witch is the debut movie from Welsh-Zambian director Rungano Nyoni, much acclaimed at Cannes in 2017. In a remote Zambian village, 9-year-old Shula is accused of being a witch and given the choice to accept her role or be turned into a goat.

From UK to USA

Timothy Spall and Kristin Scott Thomas star in British film, The Party, a sharp, fast-paced social and political comedy. A dinner party hosted by one couple descends into scenes of mayhem as friendships and political convictions are shattered by some explosive revelations.

The Florida Project is the heart-warming story of a six-year-old girl and her equally unruly playmates who spend a glorious summer of fun, mischief and adventure exploring the the Magic Castle motel and roaming unsupervised around the Florida countryside’ William Defoe is hotly tipped for Oscar success for his touching role as the motel manager.

A Happy End?

We head to Calais with our last film, Happy End, where a wealthy and neurotic are obsessed by their own problems, oblivious to the human misery unfolding in the migrant camps of the Jungle and fail to notice that a new arrival in the family has a sinister secret of her own.

Find out more

The Website has full details of all films and links to reviews and trailers and can be found on the Film Society Website. Please check the dates carefully.

Ventnor Film Society meets in the comfortable Ventnor Arts Club, 13 High Street, Ventnor.

To be sure of a place, please reserve a seat by emailing ventnorfilmsociety@hotmail.com, but local viewers can always take a chance and turn up on the night.

Screenings take place fortnightly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm. Entrance is £6, with under 25s enjoying a discount of £3, payable at the door and the bar is open from 6.30pm.

We look forward to seeing all our regulars, but if you have never been before, please come along and enjoy!

