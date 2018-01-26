Embrace the beauty of you at this life-changing event

This powerful documentary uncovers why poor body image has become a global epidemic and what women everywhere can do to have a brighter future.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

embrace body painted women

This Saturday (27th January) at the Ventnor Winter Gardens, a life-changing social-impact documentary that explores the serious issue of negative body image, is being screened.

Embrace tells the story of Taryn Brumfitt’s journey from body loather to body lover. An Australian wife and mother who embarks on an international crusade to change the way we think and feel about our bodies.

This powerful documentary uncovers why poor body image has become a global epidemic and what women everywhere can do to have a brighter future.

The screening has been organised by Sarah Brown of Source Energy, who says it’s her mission to help women love who they are and what they look like, irrespective of the messages often conveyed in the media.

Embrace the beauty of you
Sarah wants to inspire the next generation to love their bodies and put an end to the body dissatisfaction epidemic.

She said,

“With the dedication and commitment to yourself, you too can make positive changes, to embrace the beauty of you and the beauty of life.”

Pictured above with family and friends, Sarah celebrates by adorning some beautiful body paint.

embrace body painting

Pre-Screening Health and Wellbeing Boutique
Prior to the main event (which starts at 7pm), a Health and Wellbeing Boutique takes place in The Deco balcony room, Ventnor Winter Gardens between 3-7pm (more detail here).

Entry is £2 each or free with your Embrace screening ticket.

Book tickets now
Take your seats in the auditorium at 7pm for some inspirational speakers before the screening commences. There’ll be a jaw-dropping, glittering, raffle finale after the screening.

You can buy your tickets (£15) via Sarah’s Website or by contacting the Winter Gardens and they also get you into an after party at the Winter Gardens. Amazing value for a whole afternoon and evening out!

Stay up to date with the latest news about the event by popping over to the Facebook event page.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 26th January, 2018 5:01pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fZv

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*