Embrace the beauty of you at this life-changing event

This Saturday (27th January) at the Ventnor Winter Gardens, a life-changing social-impact documentary that explores the serious issue of negative body image, is being screened.

Embrace tells the story of Taryn Brumfitt’s journey from body loather to body lover. An Australian wife and mother who embarks on an international crusade to change the way we think and feel about our bodies. This powerful documentary uncovers why poor body image has become a global epidemic and what women everywhere can do to have a brighter future.

The screening has been organised by Sarah Brown of Source Energy, who says it’s her mission to help women love who they are and what they look like, irrespective of the messages often conveyed in the media.

Embrace the beauty of you

Sarah wants to inspire the next generation to love their bodies and put an end to the body dissatisfaction epidemic.

She said,

“With the dedication and commitment to yourself, you too can make positive changes, to embrace the beauty of you and the beauty of life.”

Pictured above with family and friends, Sarah celebrates by adorning some beautiful body paint.

Pre-Screening Health and Wellbeing Boutique

Prior to the main event (which starts at 7pm), a Health and Wellbeing Boutique takes place in The Deco balcony room, Ventnor Winter Gardens between 3-7pm (more detail here).

Entry is £2 each or free with your Embrace screening ticket.

Book tickets now

Take your seats in the auditorium at 7pm for some inspirational speakers before the screening commences. There’ll be a jaw-dropping, glittering, raffle finale after the screening.

You can buy your tickets (£15) via Sarah’s Website or by contacting the Winter Gardens and they also get you into an after party at the Winter Gardens. Amazing value for a whole afternoon and evening out!

Stay up to date with the latest news about the event by popping over to the Facebook event page.

Location map

View the location of this story.