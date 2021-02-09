Emergency gas main repairs at Yarbridge Cross closes road

The Isle of Wight council have been notified by the gas supplier SGN that they are carrying out emergency repairs to the gas main in Yarbridge Cross, between Brading and Sandown.

This means the junction is closed to all traffic.

Access will be maintained as far as possible to all properties and businesses in the area.

Diversions

Diversions are in place and are signed, but drivers can expect some delays as some of these diversions are lengthy.

SGN have told us that this is a complex repair and it’s still too early to say how long it will take to complete repairs, restore the road surface and reopen the road.

Closed for rest of February

We have closed the road until 1st March, but if the work is done sooner, it will be opened sooner.

SGN have a Website for updates on all their roadworks.

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0