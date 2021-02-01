Extensive flooding to land, footpaths and cycle tracks to continue throughout Yar Valley, say Environment Agency

After a weekend of flood warnings from the Environment Agency, today sees this latest update in relation to Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

Residents are warned to “Be prepared”.

The flood warning reads:

The water level in the Eastern Yar remains high, but in the upper river at Alverstone, it is now falling.

Until 16:00 a very small increase in level (no more than 10cm) is expected at Sandown. Extensive flooding to land, footpaths and cycle tracks throughout the Yar Valley will continue.

Golf Links and Moreton Common Road will remain flooded.

Today (Monday 01/02/21) the weather remains fairly dry, so impacts may improve marginally.

Overnight and into Tuesday (02/02/21) another band of rain is forecast with up to 10mm expected. A similar amount of rain is also forecast on Wednesday (03/02/21).

At these forecast totals, this additional rainfall is unlikely to flood property, but existing flood impacts will continue.

We have lowered the level at Bembridge sluice. Please avoid flooded areas and remain prepared for further flood impacts this week.