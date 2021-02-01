First vaccinations take place at Isle of Wight’s newest and largest vaccination centre

The sixth Covid-19 vaccination hub has opened on the Isle of Wight today at the Riverside Centre, Newport Harbour.

The large-scale vaccination centre for Islanders saw 71-year-old Paul Carpenter from Ryde (pictured) be the first to receive his Astra-Zeneca vaccination.

He said,

“I was really keen to have my vaccine and it feels brilliant. “I feel it’s a step closer to being able to see my grandchildren who live in London.”

Open seven days a week

The Riverside Centre in Newport will be open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm.

It aims to vaccinate around 500 people per week and complements other vaccination provisions at GP-led and hospital services on the Island.

Don’t travel to the mainland

If you have received a letter inviting you to make a booking through the national system, keep trying until you are offered one on the Island.

Over the weekend many Islanders were told there were no appointments available on the Island and offered bookings on the mainland.