Richard’s challenge to follow in footsteps of Captain Tom to raise money for Mountbatten

60-year-old Richard Younie, who despite experiencing two life changing strokes in recent years, is taking on a mega challenge this year to raise money for Mountbatten.

Richard told News OnTheWight,

“I registered for Walk the Wight in the hope that I might be fit enough, but at the beginning of year it was obvious I would not be able to do the eight miles in one day, so I decided to copy Captain Tom. “I measured the distance around Sutton Close using an online tool and worked out I would need to do 92 laps to complete eight miles.”

Richard will be starting his walk on the 6th February, aiming to complete the 92 laps by 9th May – the day of Walk the Wight.

A natural fundraiser

Before his strokes, Richard had been an independent taxi driver for about 20 years, based in Ryde.

He explains,

“During my time as a taxi driver I enjoyed fundraising, mainly for the Royal British Legion, once a year I would offer free Taxis in exchange for a donation.”

Richard added,

“After my strokes I was unable to do anything, I lost the complete use of my left-hand side, I had to be taught how to talk again and how to eat again, after three months in St Mary’s Hospital and after some fantastic work by the nursing and physio teams I was ready to be discharged.”

Support from large loving family and friends

The Isle of Wight Stroke Club was fundamental in helping Richard with his recovery – teaching him about patience, perseverance and persistence.

Richard had a stair lift installed and was supplied with an amazing amount of equipment to enable him to continue with his recovery at home.

He says,

“I still cannot walk unaided and have relied on government benefits since, I am lucky to have the support of a large loving family and friends who are always around to give me moral support.”

Total respect for Mountbatten

Having experienced the care that Mountbatten give their residents, Richard says,

“Before my strokes I used to register for Walk the Wight, I only ever did the first half, was never brave enough (or stupid enough) to tackle the whole way. I have an enormous amount of respect for the work that Mountbatten do. “As a family we were unfortunate to have to experience their services, when my younger brother Andrew was admitted. Mountbatten Hospice is not just a place to go to die, they do so much more – Andrew had two young children and they helped them to try and understand and come to terms with the death of their father.”

He went on to add,

“It was heartwarming to see the way the staff treated not just the children, but also the entire family, they gave grief counselling and provided a warm relaxing atmosphere for all the family to come to terms with losing someone so special, it is since then that I have decided that I would do all I can to help. “I wanted to try and do the flat walk last year, but it was obvious that I was not fit or strong enough to even try and attempt the walk so I concentrated on getting fit enough and strong enough for this year walk.”

Training at home

Due to the pandemic Richard lost the use of his twice weekly sessions of hydrotherapy, so bought himself a multi-gym and put it in the garden.

He says it’s not the same as hydrotherapy, it doesn’t stop or help in anyway with the spasticity he suffers from.

Richard finished by saying,

“I know its a very hard ask but if you can afford a £1 please donate, or why not register for the Walk yourself, registration is open and easy. “I’m sure some of you would love to go for a nice long stroll to get some fresh air into your lungs.”



Show your support

If you could like to show your support for Richard’s challenge, you can donate via his Just Giving page.