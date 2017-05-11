Fairweather Festival aims to ‘squash the mental health stigma’

Callum shares news of this new festival aimed to raise awareness and funds for mental health charity. Ed

Fairweather Festival is one day non-for-profit family festival on the 2nd September 2017. Organised by Callum Fairweather, it will be located at the stunning Los Altos Park in Sandown on the Isle of Wight.

Our overall goal is to raise vital awareness on Mental Health and the stigma surrounding it.

Did you know that one in four people at any one time are suffering with some degree of poor mental health?

The Royal Foundation started the campaign “Heads Together” as they saw that stigma, fear of judgement and outdated prejudice meant that too many people stayed quiet about their mental health challenges. This poses an extreme threat to people’s quality of life and often leads to tragedy, in the form of suicide. The only way people will learn to get though or solve their issues is to begin speaking about it.

Support for Mind

We will use and promote the hashtags #ItsOkToNotFeelOk & #EndTheStigma, we hope you will join us in striving to make a difference. Alongside this, Fairweather Festival will donate all profits in their entirety to charity “Mind”.

Mind offer life changing advice and support services to empower anyone who believes they might be suffering with any kind of mental difficulty. They “won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets support and respect”.

Callum said,

“I am currently in my fifth year in the British Army, alongside this I’ve had a wonderful six years’ experience at over 15 different music festivals including Bestival, Isle of Wight, Wireless, Love Saves The Day and Common People, in various roles such as Press, Production & Artist Liaison. “I’ve now decided to jump towards my dream in organising my own music festival for charity. Fairweather Festival. “I’ve chosen to support the charity Mind for various reasons. I, alongside others extremely close to me, have suffered with depression and anxiety. I want to use my love of events and live music to make a difference to our Island and future generations.”

Squashing the stigma

Callum went on to say,

“I want people to not suffer in silence like many of us have before – if I have one goal with this project it’s to squash the stigma of people appearing weak to others if they suffer or speak about their mental health issues. “I’d also love to get young people involved with my project and give opportunities I wish I had – please by all means get in touch if you want to play a part!”

We want to spread the message to not be afraid to talk about Mental Health as well as raising awareness and money for the fantastic ‘Mind’ by giving the local Isle of Wight Community a day to remember.

What to expect

If you go down into the woods today, you’re in for a big surprise! There will be a ‘HELL’ of a party at our ‘Cabin In The Woods’ Stage, where we will be bringing Ibiza to the Isle of Wight. Beer and boogie your socks off with entertainment from some of the UK’s biggest and best upcoming DJs as well as fresh local talent.

Our ‘Over The Hill’ stage features a line-up packed with a delightful mixture of bands, acoustic singer/songwriters, spoken word and comedy.

Featuring both big names and fresh local talent, this stage boasts a much more chilled atmosphere for you to enjoy a chilled day on the park, perhaps with a cheeky cocktail or two. We aim to cater for all music tastes and are focused on delivering the very best in upcoming music.

More than just music

If music isn’t your thing… there is plenty more around the park in the form of fairground rides and stalls; amusements; bars and cocktails; food stalls; the bounce arena; face painting; photo booth; carnival antics; animal petting; Samba band and much more!

Tickets go on sale 1 June 17 at just £20 for the day – Students of Sandown Bay Academy will be offered tickets for a cheaper rate of £10 each.

Call for sponsors

We are actively searching for sponsors and partners to help make our event as good and big as it can be. We’re open to all creative sponsorship packages and cross-promotions, so please contact us if you have a specific idea or request – let’s join together and #EndTheStigma

Interested in Sponsoring? Trading? Performing? Contact us at hello@fairweatherfestival.co.uk

Find out more via the Fairweather Festival Website and keep up to date with all happenings on our Twitter @FairweatherFest

