Family pay tribute to man who died in Isle of Wight collision

Tributes have been paid to the man who died following a collision on the Isle of Wight on Friday.

Steven Harry Thurman, 30, of Victoria Road, Freshwater, was in a Daewoo Tacuma, which was involved in a single vehicle collision on Friday evening.

It happened between 10.45pm and 11pm as the car was travelling along the A3055 Military Road, near Chale.

Family tribute

Today his family have paid tribute to him.

His mum Linda Thurman said:

“The loss of our son Stevie has left the whole family devastated. “We are heartbroken knowing that we will never see him again and that he will now miss out on seeing his four-year-old son, Harry, grow up. “You will be loved and missed so much, forever in our hearts and thoughts.”

His dad, who is also called Steven, added:

“Stevie had such a big heart and our hearts will love you and remember you always.”

A 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, who had also been in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170320574.

Image: aussiegall under a CC BY 2.0 license