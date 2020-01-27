Fancy being a Trustee of an Isle of Wight charity that has just built its 100th school in Africa?

Isle of Wight charity Building Schools for Africa has recently opened its 100th school in Cameroon, the remote, rural village of Kon Yambetta.

The charity was founded in 2009 by four friends from the Island who saw the desperate need for schools, especially in poor rural areas, whilst working as volunteers in Cameroon.

The old school

Founding trustee, Marianne Johnson, said,

“We only ever intended to build one school in a little village called Ntsengbang. “But we were astonished at how support just grew and grew. I think the fact that every penny that is donated goes directly to a project without any deductions is a very important factor for people who choose to support us.”

Building Schools for Africa works closely with their trusted partner NGO in Cameroon and trustees of the charity visit the country regularly in order to provide feedback to donors.

The new school

Projects include not only school buildings but also health centres and the provision of clean drinking water.

Villagers are required to participate fully in the construction of their own school or health centre project and in this way thousands of people across Cameroon have been helped to become more self sufficient by the promotion of good health and access to education.

Children in the class

Meluf: “What can be achieved when they work together”

Speaking from the village of Roh Meluf, the headmaster of the new school funded by local firm Liz Earle said,

“This development has helped the whole community We have been encouraged and empowered as never before. “People now realise just what can be achieved when they work together with help and support from Building Schools for Africa.”

Looking for new blood

The charity has five local trustees, but recognises that it is time to appoint some new blood, in particular someone who has good IT skills and could help set up and maintain Web-based systems for reaching out to supporters.

Inside the new classroom

Building Schools for Africa would be happy to hear from anyone who might wish to rise to this challenge. There is no pay for this role, but there is a lot of satisfaction and the opportunity to visit Cameroon.

Find out more about the charity by visiting their Website.

News shared by Nick on behalf of Building Schools for Africa. Ed