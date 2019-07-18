Ferry company awarded Visit Isle of Wight ‘gold star’ certificate for sustainable transport

Lisa shares this latest news on behalf of red Funnel. Ed

Red Funnel Ferries has been recognised for actively promoting the use of sustainable transport and has been awarded a ‘Gold Star’ certificate from Visit Isle of Wight.

The Visit Isle of Wight Green Star scheme acknowledges and rewards businesses that actively promote the use of sustainable transport to protect the environment and enhance customer experience on the Island.

Must meet at least seven of the eight criteria

To reach Gold Star status, businesses are required to meet at least seven out of the eight criteria set by Visit Isle of Wight including; providing information to customers about travelling to its premises using sustainable transport, providing information to customers about exploring the Isle of Wight using sustainable transport, providing dedicated facilities for cyclists and walkers, plus offering a discount or incentive to customers who arrive by sustainable transport.

Collins: Passionate about sustainability

Fran Collins, CEO at Red Funnel said:

“We are proud to be awarded Gold Star status from Visit Isle of Wight in recognition of our promotion of sustainable transport. Sustainability, and the health of our environment, is something that Red Funnel is extremely passionate about. We are always thinking of and implementing ways to increase our customers’ awareness about sustainable transport on both sides of the Solent, as well as reducing our impact on the world around us. “The Isle of Wight is fortunate to have excellent bus links via Southern Vectis and it’s a well-known fact that the Island is a haven for cyclists with incredible cycling routes and trails. We are happy to accommodate cyclists bringing their bicycles over on foot via our Southampton-East Cowes route and there’s no extra charge for this.”

‘Red goes Green’ initiative

As well as reaching Gold Star status, Red Funnel recently launched its own ‘Red goes Green’ initiative which demonstrates the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

Through this initiative Red Funnel announced new initiatives to help improve and conserve the environment including; reducing plastics on-board, increasing its proportion of dry recycling and improving fuel efficiency. Red Funnel also offers a year-round discount of 25 per cent off vehicle ferry travel for pure electric vehicles.

For more information about Red Funnel’s Red Goes Green environment strategy, visit the Website.