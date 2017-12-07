Final round of IOWmcc’s 2017 Winter Series Trials Championship

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The final round of the IOWmcc’s 2017 Winter Series Trials Championship was held at Haslett Sand Pit, courtesy of Mr Glen Draper. We would like to thank Glen for allowing us back to this excellent all weather venue. Very many thanks also to the course setters; Nick Symes and Calvin Wright along with the Observers who give up their time to help the keep the trial running along smoothly.

New members

There were two new members to the Club this week – we would like to extend a very warm welcome to Father and Son duo; James and Thomas Lovell Kaye.

We hope they both enjoyed the trial and we look forward to seeing them again in the near future.

Returning riders

Returning to the Club were two more riders; Steve Groves, following an absence of the best part of thirty years and Adam Brodie after a more modest break of just five years! – welcome back guys.

Riding conditions were excellent – despite the gloomy wet weather forecast, the Haslett sand held up very well providing much more grip than we normally expect – only one short spell of light drizzle spoiling the otherwise perfect winter conditions.

Expert riders

Just two Expert competitors battled for the top spot. In the end it was Jim West that claimed the honours finishing with a miserly loss of seven dropped marks.

James Stay was forced to settle for the second spot on fourteen.

Intermediate class

There were no less than seven Intermediate class riders which proved to be a very close contest between Andy Steele and Adam Brodie. Two marks separated these two – sections one and two were the pivotal sections.

Ben Read put in a confident performance to secure the third place from Shaun Harris in fourth.

Close battle in Novice class

The equally well contested Novice group of riders provided the closest battle of the day which resulted in a win for Paul Kent. Section eight proved to be the decider – from Ben Brodie, who was only a single mark behind in second place.

Phil Chase, three more adrift, claimed the third spot with Dan Flux in fourth.

Scott Milton (Clubman Class) completed the day for a loss of fourteen, taking another maximum ten Championship points. Course setter, Nick Symes – the only Twin Shock rider, finished with the lowest total of the day with a loss of only three marks, cementing his dominance in the class.

Adult Beginners

The ever improving Joe Taylor stole the show in the Adult Beginner class, finishing on a total of just four – the second lowest score of the day.

Gary Jones must be pleased with his second place finish that left Finlay Lockhart in third – after rushing around to complete, following some annoying carburation difficulties.

Youth riders

Three Youth riders in action, headed up by Jos Wright (Youth Expert) Jos put in an excellent performance despite the challenging final two sections.

Alfie Haydon continues to impress in the Youth Novice class finishing with a total of just twenty-one, beating all but three of his adult counterparts.

New member, Thomas Lovell Kaye (Youth Beginner) started out very well, but was forced to retire due to bike reliability problems.

Next meet

The Club next meet on Boxing Day for the Annual Father and Son Trial – don’t be put off by the name, it’s open to all, a chance to take part in a ‘fun’ trial.

Not part of the Championship but prizes are on offer for the best fancy dressed Adult and Youth riders. 26th December at Shorwell Chalk Pit, courtesy of Mr Ralph Cook.

Please note, the earlier than usual, start time of 11am.

Image: © Christine Jacobs