Find out more about courses and opportunities at the Isle of Wight College Open Evening

The Isle of Wight College has a national reputation for providing quality teaching and learning and has many first class facilities.

On Tuesday 3rd March (4pm to 6.30pm) the College will be an Open Evening where you’ll be able to find out more about what they have to offer at both the Newport and CECAMM campuses.

Results speak for themselves

The Isle of Wight College has a proven track record of excellent success rates.

The College provides excellent ‘value added’ for all college learners – this means learners achieved much higher passes than would be expected given the GCSE grades they started with.

The College’s standard for ‘Value added’ is amongst the best in Britain.

What to expect

There is always plenty to see and do at the open events. Here are a few suggestions for you at the Newport Campus:

Join in some of the activities on offer.

Talk with some of the students about their experiences, what they aspire to in terms of career path, and how they are working towards achieving their career goals

Meet the teaching team who are experienced industry specialists – they can talk you through the qualifications, what you would cover in classes, career progression and the skills you will learn to help you progress into the industry

Take a tour of the studio spaces, staff and students will be on hand to show you some of the excellent facilities and equipment within the department

Ask our student services advisers all of your questions, such as whether you might be eligible for financial support, a bus pass or help with childcare costs

Enjoy some light refreshments in our College Restaurant

Ready to apply?

You will be able to apply online and staff available to assist you in applying or you can take an application form away with you and apply when you are ready.

The Whippingham CECAMM Campus offers:

Have a tour of CECAMM and the many first-class facilities.

Demonstrations will take place in our electronics lab and mechanical workshop. See the staff and students undertaking practical demonstrations, with opportunities to ask questions.

Talk to course tutors about the individual courses on offer in mechanical, electrical and marine engineering.

Discuss the apprenticeship route with our Work Based Learning team.

Ask the tutors and Pastoral and Progress Adviser all of your questions, such as whether you might be eligible for financial support, a bus pass or help with childcare costs.

Where your great career begins

There are lots of choices you have to make when deciding to come to college and that the list of options available after school can sometimes be confusing.

In response to the Isle of Wight council’s withdrawal of advice and guidance services to young people in full-time education, The College has ensured its students continue to get the best possible support by appointing Catherine Jackson, a highly qualified careers advisor.

Catherine is recognised by the Institute of Careers Guidance as an advanced practitioner and is a member of the Careers Professional Alliance. She will be happy to advise any College student or prospective student and operates an appointment system as well as drop-in sessions.

So what are you waiting for?

Visit The College to discuss the opportunities open to you and find out what college life is really like on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 (4pm to 6.30pm).

We recommend you have a look at the range of courses on offer via The College Website prior to coming along to Open Events.

The College offers ample free parking on campus and good local transport connections are available.

Family and friends welcome.

Isle of Wight College (event details):Medina Way, Newport PO30 5TA

CECAMM (event details):Whippingham Technology Park, Whippingham Road PO32 6FY

For more information visit the Isle of Wight College Website.

