Find out more about plans for an Isle of Wight CoHousing Scheme at open event

Sue shares details of this upcoming event where you can find out more about CoHousing plans for the Isle of Wight. Ed

Would you like to know your neighbours better? Would you like to let the children play outside in a green space that is safe? Would you like to have someone to look out for you if something unexpected happens? Would you like to share the gardening, or an occasional meal, with others?

If you have answered yes to those questions, then it is possible that cohousing may be for you.

Island CoHousing

A newly formed group, called Island CoHousing, are planning to create a cohousing neighbourhood with people who want to share some aspects of their lives whilst retaining individual private living spaces.

Their aim is to build about 20 affordable and various sized dwellings, each with their own front door and private space, to accommodate different sized households with a variety of age profiles.

Promoting a sense of community

What sets this neighbourhood apart from other housing developments, is that alongside the individual homes, there will be some shared facilities such as a large common house with space to eat together occasionally, and it will have a shared green space in which both children and adults can play and socialise.

Island CoHousing member, Sue Bailey, said,

“Our project aims have a proactive approach to promoting a sense of community by building in spaces and events where you are likely to interact with neighbours.”

Find out more at open event

The group are keen to find people who would like to know more about cohousing, possibly with a view to joining the group and buying in to the scheme.

They are having an open event at Monkton Arts and Lounge Coffee Bar, East St, Ryde on Thursday 10th October from 5.30-7pm.

Sue continued,

“The concept of cohousing is new to many people, so this will be a great opportunity to find out more and to meet some of the people currently involved.”

Feasibility study

The project has received a £10,000 grant from the Isle of Wight Council’s Community Led Housing Grants to do a feasibility study on potential sites and to help the group set up its legal structure.

Visit the Website for information about the ideas behind the project and links to other schemes around the country.

This video below explains a bit more about how CoHousing works.