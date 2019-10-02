Isle of Wight musicians collaborate for Radiophonic Workshop influenced album – Photosynthesis: Library Music Volume 2

It’s been a busy old time on the Isle of Wight for music releases over the last few weeks. One that almost passed us by is a new collaborative album recorded and produced in Ventnor.

Photosynthesis: Library Music Volume 2 released by Athens of the North features the work of jazz pianist Greg Foat and James Thorpe.

We’ve mentioned Greg’s prolific output before, but James is better known to Islanders for running Red Squirrel Studios, the former studio of The Bees, based in Ventnor. Also a talented multi instrumentalist, James often plays with OnTheWight favoutites CHAMPS (they regularly use his studios for pre-production and demo work).

The album, which features a mix of dreamily hypnotic tracks alongside uplifting beats, was recorded on 2″ analogue tape. It’s been described as Futuristic Analogue Cosmic Synth Library Cues For TV, Film & Radio.

Thorpe: A special, different piece of work

James told OnTheWight,

“This new LP was recorded earlier this year, a special, different piece of work that I was delighted to receive on quarter inch tape without warning. “Greg’s output continues to be prolific without ever tiring, he never plays it safe and is always looking forward, whilst having an ear for our musical heritage.”

Unbeknownst to them, the final track of the album features the sound of the Ventnor Comic Jazz Band playing Roll Out The Barrel. If that’s not a nod to musical heritage, we don’t know what is.

Also featuring

Guest musicians include jazz pianist Charles Stacey, Warren Hampshire of The Bees and Robert Potter (formerly of The Shutes) on bass guitar.

Instrumentation of the album ranges from drum machines, synthesisers, Fender Rhodes, vibraphone, bass guitar and electric guitar.

Buy today

The album is available for download from all the usual places, as well as on CD or Vinyl (check Ventnor Exchange for vinyl).

Music to images

Check out the video created by Aaron Mitchell for the penultimate track on the album, Photosynthesis.

Someone, unknown to the musicians has set Part 2 of Physiology to a segment from Godfrey Reggio’s brilliant film, Koyaanisqatsi, which we think fits beautifully.

Great reviews

We’re sure the guys will be pleased with this review of the album by Juno Records: