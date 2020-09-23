Find out more about what Ryde School has to offer at their Virtual Open Morning

Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18 years old.

It’s an Island school with a global vision and the ambition that their pupils will learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

Virtual Open Morning

If you’re considering education options for your child or children, register for the virtual Open Morning taking place on 3rd October 2020 between 10am to 12 noon.

There will be live Q&A sessions with the Head Master, Heads of School, parents, pupils and the boarding houses, and it’s also a great opportunity to hear more about their excellent GCSE results and A level and IB results.

An Island school with a global outlook

Ryde School welcomes not only a diverse community from across the Island – from West Wight to Ventnor – but also many pupils who travel the short distance across the Solent from Portsmouth and surrounding areas (there is a daily ‘Hover Nanny’ service from Southsea).

There is also a growing number of international students and UK boarders from Scotland through to France, Russia and beyond.

A vibrant and supportive community

Ryde School pupils learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

With a full range of abilities, needs and talents pupils join together in the ambitious, vibrant and supportive community.

The school offers full, flexi and weekly boarding options and there is an exciting extra-curricular programme, including competitive sailing.

Scholarships and Bursaries are available for entry into Years 5, 7, 9 and Sixth Form.

Register to take part

The Ryde School Virtual Open Morning takes place on Saturday 3rd October between 10am and 12 noon.

To take part you need to register for the event via the Ryde School Website.

You’ll then be contacted via email with the relevant link to the Virtual Open Morning with all the meeting codes for the videos and tours etc.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

Our thanks to Ryde School for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.



