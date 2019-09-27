Find out why the Mermaid is unimpressed at Isle of Wight Literary Festival

Philip shares this latest news. Ed

Island poet and performer, Sandy Kealty, will be appearing at the Isle of Wight Literary Festival 2019, performing poems from her first published collection of poetry called ‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’ published by local publisher, Beachy Books.

Sandy will be reading along with other Island poets in the ‘Island Voices’ slot between 2-3pm on Thursday 10th October 2019. Tickets are only £5 and they’ll be a chance to buy signed copies of ‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’.

Inspired by the Isle of Wight

With a cover illustrated by Island designer Shaun Cuff, aka The Constant Doodler, ‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’ contains 29 poems, many inspired by the Isle of Wight, where Sandy has lived for the past 17 years.

Sandy says,

“I found the place an inspiration. I’ve been fortunate to have the time to concentrate on writing poems. “This book is not just a collection of verse, it is the story of my progress through a fairly long life. “The Mermaid poem herself came out of the realisation that we’re all using far too much stuff and destroying the planet, but others are tales of my past.”

Summer-long poetry tour

Sandy’s Isle of Wight Festival performance is the highlight of her summer-long poetry tour that has seen her read at open-mics at Waterstone’s Fresh Ink Poetry night and IOW Poetry Stanza at Bar 74 in Ryde, as well as entertaining the crowds at Ventnor Fringe’s Book Bus and the Freshwater Book Fair.

Sandy’s muse is often piqued during forays into the Island landscape, as she explains:

“I go up on to St Boniface Down to look at the goats and then I look down on to that amazing coastline. It’s got absolutely everything in this funny little diamond! One of my poems is about Nordic Walking, when I took up with my sticks. “The footpaths on the Isle of Wight are an absolute joy. My first lesson was along the sand at Ryde. Oh, my stars! There is nothing more cheerful and exhilarating than being out with Nordic Poles on the sand at Ryde at low tide.”

Buy your copy

‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’ retails at £6.99 and is on sale at Waterstones and IW Traders in Newport, Babushka Books in Shanklin and Medina Books in Cowes. The book is also available online via Amazon and other retailers. Visit the Beachy Book Website for more information.



To book tickets to see Sandy Kealty and other Island poets visit the Isle of Wight Literary Festival 2019 Website or email: boxoffice@isleofwightliteraryfestival.com

Images: © 2019 Beachy Books and Philip Bell