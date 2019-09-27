Find out why the Mermaid is unimpressed at Isle of Wight Literary Festival

Book tickets to hear Sandy Kealty perform poems from her first published collection of poetry called ‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’ .

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Sandy Looking at The Mermaid is Unimpressed - original

Philip shares this latest news. Ed

Island poet and performer, Sandy Kealty, will be appearing at the Isle of Wight Literary Festival 2019, performing poems from her first published collection of poetry called ‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’ published by local publisher, Beachy Books.

Sandy will be reading along with other Island poets in the ‘Island Voices’ slot between 2-3pm on Thursday 10th October 2019. Tickets are only £5 and they’ll be a chance to buy signed copies of ‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’.

Inspired by the Isle of Wight
With a cover illustrated by Island designer Shaun Cuff, aka The Constant Doodler, ‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’ contains 29 poems, many inspired by the Isle of Wight, where Sandy has lived for the past 17 years.

Sandy says,

“I found the place an inspiration. I’ve been fortunate to have the time to concentrate on writing poems.

“This book is not just a collection of verse, it is the story of my progress through a fairly long life.

“The Mermaid poem herself came out of the realisation that we’re all using far too much stuff and destroying the planet, but others are tales of my past.”

Summer-long poetry tour
Sandy’s Isle of Wight Festival performance is the highlight of her summer-long poetry tour that has seen her read at open-mics at Waterstone’s Fresh Ink Poetry night and IOW Poetry Stanza at Bar 74 in Ryde, as well as entertaining the crowds at Ventnor Fringe’s Book Bus and the Freshwater Book Fair.

Sandy’s muse is often piqued during forays into the Island landscape, as she explains:

“I go up on to St Boniface Down to look at the goats and then I look down on to that amazing coastline. It’s got absolutely everything in this funny little diamond! One of my poems is about Nordic Walking, when I took up with my sticks.

“The footpaths on the Isle of Wight are an absolute joy. My first lesson was along the sand at Ryde. Oh, my stars! There is nothing more cheerful and exhilarating than being out with Nordic Poles on the sand at Ryde at low tide.”

Buy your copy
‘The Mermaid is Unimpressed’ retails at £6.99 and is on sale at Waterstones and IW Traders in Newport, Babushka Books in Shanklin and Medina Books in Cowes. The book is also available online via Amazon and other retailers. Visit the Beachy Book Website for more information.

To book tickets to see Sandy Kealty and other Island poets visit the Isle of Wight Literary Festival 2019 Website or email: boxoffice@isleofwightliteraryfestival.com

Images: © 2019 Beachy Books and Philip Bell

Friday, 27th September, 2019 5:18pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nd9

Filed under: Featured

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*