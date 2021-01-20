Firefighters step up as a quarter of ambulance staff unable to work due to sickness or isolation

As well as 40 per cent more demand on the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, a quarter of staff are unable to work at the moment

Firefighters driving ambulances January 2021

Three cheers for Isle of Wight firefighters who have stepped up to support the Ambulance Service in the last week.

Friends of Freshwater Fire Station say,

“Many crew members have been driving ambulances and assisting paramedics to ensure demand is met during this critical stage of the pandemic.”

The move was needed after 25 per cent of ambulance staff are unable to work due to sickness, shielding or self-isolation.

Firefighters driving ambulances January 2021

This is on top of the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service seeing an increased demand of 40 per cent against this time last year.

Firefighters driving ambulances January 2021

Here’s wishing all Ambulance crew off sick at the moment a speedy recovery.

Firefighters driving ambulances January 2021

Firefighters driving ambulances January 2021

Images: © Freshwater Fire Station

kerry

It’s very sadly the result of spending over a decade underfunding our NHS to the point where it has little contingency to cope, if and when the system is stretched beyond its normal capacity.

Will lessons be learned? One fears not with the present government.

20, January 2021 8:37 am
susan

Don’t grumble, the island gets what it votes for.

20, January 2021 8:49 am
henry

Er, so who’s going to drive the fire engines???

20, January 2021 8:40 am

