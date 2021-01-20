Firefighters step up as a quarter of ambulance staff unable to work due to sickness or isolation

Three cheers for Isle of Wight firefighters who have stepped up to support the Ambulance Service in the last week.

Friends of Freshwater Fire Station say,

“Many crew members have been driving ambulances and assisting paramedics to ensure demand is met during this critical stage of the pandemic.”

The move was needed after 25 per cent of ambulance staff are unable to work due to sickness, shielding or self-isolation.

This is on top of the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service seeing an increased demand of 40 per cent against this time last year.

Here’s wishing all Ambulance crew off sick at the moment a speedy recovery.

Images: © Freshwater Fire Station