Befriending and support service for widows of Newport – thanks to 19th century legacy trust

Mary Pittis was a local woman from Newport who, in the 19th century, set up a legacy trust to support the future widows within the parish of Newport.

This trust is now administered by the Newport Congregational Church who have donated funding to local charity Age UK Isle of Wight to create a service to help carry out this support.

Practical support and befriending

By hosting regular meetings, the project will offer practical support and encourage befriending within the group.

Workshops will be delivered at venues across the town with themes chosen by participants and driven by their own interests and needs.

Virtual meeting

Due to the current restrictions, their first meeting will take place virtually.

Age UKIW has a dedicated Digital Inclusion Officer to assist with any issues potential participants might have with getting online.

Offering hope to women experiencing impacts of bereavement

Project Officer, Kelly, said,

“Grief is affecting many of us in these challenging times and our aim with this project is to offer hope to women experiencing the impacts of bereavement. “Participants will be able to shape the kind of support they would like to receive and help Age UK Isle of Wight create a lasting resource that will ensure everyone experiencing grief has support and is able to thrive in their later life.”

Could go Island-wide

Although this work will begin in Newport, they are hoping to expand this Island wide in the future.

Age UK Isle of Wight are encouraging anyone who feels they would benefit from this project to get in touch by emailing Kelly at [email protected] to register your interest or to call (01983) 525282 for help getting online.

