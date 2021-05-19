Cowes Floating Bridge out of service for second time this week

For the second time this week the Cowes Floating Bridge has been taken out of service.

It is envisioned that the Bridge will be out of service for a few hours “to enable repairs to the prow hydraulic ram”.

There is no news from the Isle of Wight council about a passenger replacement service yet. We’ll update once we hear from them.

The Bridge was taken out of service on Sunday due to an issue with “the prow cable”,

Wednesday, 19th May, 2021 12:24pm

davimel

YAWWWNNN Let’s see if the ‘new’ mob in County Hall can sort this mess out.. Depends on how many are going to remain Independent I suppose but the ‘deals’ will be done soon enough and then back to normal, sod the public, it will work eventually… honest!

19, May 2021 2:13 pm
laurentian

Cynical, but probably true – unfortunately.

19, May 2021 3:19 pm
