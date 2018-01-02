Flood Alert for Isle of Wight coastline this morning

The forecast water level is marginally above a normal high spring tide value but larger waves may lead to spray overtopping of defences across the Island.

Cowes flooding

The Environment Agency have issued an update to the Flood Alert that is in in force for the Isle of Wight coast.

They warn residents to be prepared as flooding is possible.

It reads:

Tidal water will impact coastal sea front roads and car parks. Locations at greatest risk of more significant spray overtopping are Freshwater Bay, Sandown, Shanklin, Gurnard and Ryde.

Water levels will be high up slipways at Cowes and Newport although impacts will be more minimal as Cowes breakwater should help reduce the impact from wave action.

Time and date of high water 10:44 on 02/01/2018
Predicted astronomical tide level1.92 mAOD
Forecast surge height0.09 m
Forecast high water level at Cowes2.01 mAOD or 4.60 mCD
Forecast wind directionSouth Westerly
Forecast wind strengthForce 6

Image: © Dave Miller

Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018 9:13am

By

electrickery

Can the EA explain how, with the wind firmly in the SW, Cowes’ sparkling new (useless eyesore of a) breakwater is going to make any difference?

2, January 2018 11:29 am
