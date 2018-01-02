Flood Alert for Isle of Wight coastline this morning

The Environment Agency have issued an update to the Flood Alert that is in in force for the Isle of Wight coast.

They warn residents to be prepared as flooding is possible.

It reads:

The forecast water level is marginally above a normal high spring tide value but larger waves may lead to spray overtopping of defences across the Island. Tidal water will impact coastal sea front roads and car parks. Locations at greatest risk of more significant spray overtopping are Freshwater Bay, Sandown, Shanklin, Gurnard and Ryde. Water levels will be high up slipways at Cowes and Newport although impacts will be more minimal as Cowes breakwater should help reduce the impact from wave action.

Time and date of high water 10:44 on 02/01/2018 Predicted astronomical tide level 1.92 mAOD Forecast surge height 0.09 m Forecast high water level at Cowes 2.01 mAOD or 4.60 mCD Forecast wind direction South Westerly Forecast wind strength Force 6

Image: © Dave Miller