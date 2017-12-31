Why not start 2018 by brushing away the cobwebs and running into the sea? (And back out again please)

There is a choice of three New Year’s Day swims to take part in.

Ryde

Register and sign in from 9:30am (registration closes at 10am for a safety briefing).

There’ll be an on-water display at 10:15 involving both lifeboats. Swim takes place at 10:30am.

The shop will be open from 9:30 and into the afternoon with hot and cold drinks and mince pies! In aid of Ryde Inshore Rescue.

Shanklin

Register at the Salix Cafe, Small Hope Beach, for midday.

In aid of Wessex Cancer Trust.

Sandown

Royal Pier Hotel at 11.45am for midday swim.

In aid of Sandown and Shanklin Inshore Lifeboat.

Image: flintman45 under CC BY 2.0