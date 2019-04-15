Register now for family-friendly fun run at Corf Scout Camp

There’s still time to register for the family-friendly fun run that takes place on Sunday 28th April.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

CORF scout camp

On Sunday 28th April a family-friendly fun run takes place at Corf Scout camp.

Corf Fun Run was a really popular and successful event last year and we’re looking forward to our second year.

Updated course for 2019
For this second event, the route has been adjusted slightly so that the whole run will take place on the Corf site. This will enable us to use the paddock for parking.

The course will be one, two or three laps of a flat, mixed terrain route around the camp with beautiful views across the creek. Each lap is just over a mile so runners can choose between three distances: 1 mile, 2 miles or 5k. The event is open to all ages whether you want to run, jog or even walk the distance. Medals for all finishers.

You must pre-register
We cannot accept any entries on the day as there is limited parking at Corf and we want to make sure there is space for everyone to park.

Entry forms and more information available from corffunrun@gmail.com and check the Facebook event page for updates.

Registration open from 2pm. Run starts at 2.30pm. All entries £5.

Supporting
This year we are organising the run jointly with Citizens Advice.

All proceeds will go towards supporting international opportunities for Island Scouts and supporting the valuable work of Citizens Advice

Monday, 15th April, 2019 9:39am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mFk

Filed under: Island-wide, Running, Top story, West Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*