Register now for family-friendly fun run at Corf Scout Camp

On Sunday 28th April a family-friendly fun run takes place at Corf Scout camp.

Corf Fun Run was a really popular and successful event last year and we’re looking forward to our second year.

Updated course for 2019

For this second event, the route has been adjusted slightly so that the whole run will take place on the Corf site. This will enable us to use the paddock for parking.

The course will be one, two or three laps of a flat, mixed terrain route around the camp with beautiful views across the creek. Each lap is just over a mile so runners can choose between three distances: 1 mile, 2 miles or 5k. The event is open to all ages whether you want to run, jog or even walk the distance. Medals for all finishers.

You must pre-register

We cannot accept any entries on the day as there is limited parking at Corf and we want to make sure there is space for everyone to park.

Entry forms and more information available from corffunrun@gmail.com and check the Facebook event page for updates.

Registration open from 2pm. Run starts at 2.30pm. All entries £5.

Supporting

This year we are organising the run jointly with Citizens Advice.

All proceeds will go towards supporting international opportunities for Island Scouts and supporting the valuable work of Citizens Advice