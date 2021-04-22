Former High Sheriff becomes Deputy-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight

Mrs Caroline Peel, who has just stepped down as High Sheriff, has been appointed a Deputy-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight.

In her role as High Sheriff 2020/2021 she was very involved in supportive work during the Covid-19 pandemic. She also built up the High Sheriff’s Trust to enable it to focus on providing monetary support to the organisations who have been working with the more vulnerable and isolated members of the community.

Long history in the voluntary sector

Quite apart from her outstanding work as High Sheriff during this last difficult year Caroline Peel has a long history of work for the voluntary sector.

She was born on the Island and has maintained her family links here all her life while working in the charity sector as well as co-running a property management company in London.

She is actively involved with the RNLI on the Island, being President of the Bembridge Guild, and Vice Chair of the RNLI Isle of Wight Board. She served as Commodore of Bembridge Sailing Club 2010/11. She has played an active supportive role with Ventnor Botanic Gardens.

Sheldon: In depth knowledge will be invaluable

The Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight Mrs Susie Sheldon said,

“I am delighted to welcome Caroline Peel to the Lieutenancy team where her in depth knowledge of many sectors of the Isle of Wight community will be invaluable.”

