200 Isle of Wight councillors elected uncontested onto town, parish and community councils

Almost 200 councillors have already been elected into town, parish and community councils on the Isle of Wight — as their seats have gone uncontested.

In ward areas of the smaller local councils, a certain number of seats are available for councillors to stand for.

For example, the East Cowes North Ward of East Cowes Town Council where four seats were available.

In some areas across the Island, this has meant councillors have discovered their fate before election day on 6th May as their seats went uncontested.

This means there were enough seats for all the candidates who put themselves forward without having to be voted in.

Already elected

For 48 parish and town wards, the only elections people will now vote for, on 6th May, will be for their Isle of Wight councillor and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner.

So, who has been elected into the wards so far? Find out here:

Arreton Parish Council (Eight seats)

Heather Calloway

John Cooper

David Healy

Martin Kimber

John Orchard

Vivian Roberts

Venetia Very

Brading Town Council (Eight seats)

Stephen Bonsey

John Graney

Richard Hudspith

Chris Johnson

Gerry Ramsden

Joost Spit

Richard Whiting

Brighstone Parish Council (Eight seats)

Brook Ward

Roy Haviland

Mottistone Ward

Neil MacLennan

Calbourne, Newton and Porchfield Parish Council (Six seats)

Calbourne Ward

Sally Chaucer

Carol Weeks

Porchfield Ward

Richard Mathrick

Lynda Pike

Philip Pike

Chale Parish Council (Six seats)

Peter Gosling

Liz Groves

Ron Groves

Mary Kershaw

Dian McWilliam

Chillerton and Gatcombe Parish Council (Five seats)

John Hobart

Sara McWilliam

Nigel Phillips

Elizabeth Smith

Peter Whiteman

Cowes Town Council (16 seats)

Cowes Medina Ward

Stuart Ellis

Lynn Hammond

David Jones

Lora Peacey-Willcox

Jock Rafferty

Vanessa Slade

Cowes South Ward

John Nicholson

Cowes West Ward

Linda Brown

East Cowes Town Council (Eight seats)

East Cowes North Ward

Karl Love

Bob Packham

Tracy Reardon

Margaret Webster

Fishbourne Parish Council (Six seats)

Cheryl Fontana

Malcolm Hector

Ed Hopper

Weronika Nowak

Sarah Talbot

Freshwater Parish Council (14 seats)

Freshwater Colwell Ward

Terry Dimmick

Michael Locke

Freshwater North Ward

Brenda Hobbs

Daniel James

Freshwater South Ward

Anne Bamford

Carol Bray

George Cameron

Brian Hinton

John Medland

Tom Murphy

Natalie Thomas

Jonathan Young

Godshill Parish Council (Six seats)

Pat Button

Alison Child

Carl Donoclift

Yasmin Nigh

Amanda Taylor

Gurnard Parish Council (Nine seats)

Marie Budgen

Mark Franklin

Paul Fuller

Alan Jacobs

Terry Nolan

Jan Williams

Nikki Wood

Havenstreet and Ashey Parish Council (Six seats)

Bob Blezzard

Veronica Hattersley

Karen Hull

Mick Lyons

Sue Lyons

Lake Parish Council (Ten seats)

Lake North Ward

Naomi Goodall

David Hardy

Susan Hardy

Susan Horton

Tig Outlaw

Adrian Whittaker

Bette Young

Nettlestone and Seaview Parish Council (Ten seats)

David Adams

Barry Elliott

Rebecca Hardie

Michael Ward

Newchurch Parish Council (Eight seats)

Roy Bevan

Bob Blezzard

June Davidson

John Earley

Rodney Harris

Clare Mosdell

Adrian Whittaker

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council (14 seats)

Carisbrooke and Gunville Ward

Bev Hastings

Terry Martin

Fairlee Ward

Matthew Price

Michael Smith

Newport Central Ward

Julie Jones-Evans

Vix Lowthion

Newport West Ward

Joe Lever

Ray Redrup

Pan and Barton Ward

Joanne Ballington

Geoff Brodie

Parkhurst and Hunnyhill Ward

Andrew Garratt

Cara Lock

Niton and Whitwell Parish Council (Ten seats)

Whitwell Ward

Tim Addison

Benjamin Attrill

Northwood Parish Council (Eight seats)

Steph Burgess

Mark Coventry

Paul Fuller

David Jaggar

John Nicholson

John Pullen

Rookley Parish Council (Seven seats)

Michael Jones

Ian Rigaudbarret

Colin Willis

Elizabeth Wills

Ryde Town Council (16 seats)

Ryde South East Ward

Jessica Higgins

Jo Park

Shalfleet Parish Council (Six seats)

Shalfleet East Ward

Helena Hewston

Shirley Stables

Shalfleet West Ward

Ian Broad

Pamela Broadhead

Steve Cowley

Thomas Cowley

Shanklin Town Council (15 seats)

Shanklin North Ward

Patrick Barry

David Cable

Stephen Knight

Shanklin South Ward

Lyn Fleming

Mike Hailston

Denyse Larner

Robert May

Stephen Parkes

Chris Quirk

Shorwell Parish Council (Six seats)

Giles Alldred

Geoffrey Butler

John Harrison

David Rimmer

David Russell

Peter Turner

St Helens Parish Council (Eight seats)

Jonathan Bacon

John Norman

Sarah Elliott

Gilles Gergaud

Phil Jordan

Joost Spit

Ian Thomson

Kevin Tutton

Totland Parish Council (Eight seats)

Hilary Benns

Steven Blamire

Jan Cave

Vince Fennell

John Howe

Michael Locke

Helen Wood

Gareth Wyre

Ventnor Town Council (11 seats)

Bonchurch and Ventnor East Ward

Brian Lucas

Lowtherville Ward

Colm Watling

St Lawrence Ward

Stephen Cockett

Whippingham Parish Council (Six seats)

Whippingham North Ward

Peter Clark

John Kirkwood-Slack

Brian Taylor

David Thursby-Pelham

David Walter

Whippingham South Ward

Matthew Price

Wootton Bridge Parish Council (Ten seats)

Barry Abraham

Dave Burley

Christopher Cory

Trish Evans

Barrie Hailstone

Lee Lemon

Daryll Pitcher

Linda Pitcher

Barbara Port

John Ward

Wroxall Parish Council (Eight seats)

Susan Chilton

Adrian Gallop

Helen Little

Kai Wacker

Yarmouth Town Council (Eight seats)

Thorley Ward

Thomas Cowley

Gill Head

Yarmouth Ward

Jamie Allen

Rod Corbett

Steve Cowley

Peter Cronin

Debbie McCleary

Contested seats

But who will be voted for on 6th May to fill the seats in town, parish and community councils?

Bembridge Parish Council

North Ward (six seats)

Jay Chapman

Martin Groom

Paul Kenny

Rosamond Poncia

Alasdair Steane

Mike Tarrant

Richard Weaver

Liz White

South Ward (six seats)

Harriet Brabazon

Iain Delaney

Margaret Donlon

Josh Lake

Liz Mitchell

Grant Stillman

Marianne Sullivan

Sheila Weedall

Ray Widger

Brighstone Parish Council

Brighstone Ward (six seats)

Pearl Adams

Doug Alldred

Colin Bridges

John Cirrone

Steve Hastings

Matt Huxley

Nick Stuart

Cowes Town Council

Cowes North Ward (six seats)

Anni Adams

Paul Bertie

Paul Fuller

Richard Hollis

Neil Oliver

David Walters

Wendy Wardrop

East Cowes Town Council

Osborne Ward (four seats)

Stephen Hendry

Sharon Lake

Michael Paler

Cameron Palin

Simon Walker

Lake Parish Council

Lake South Ward (three seats)

Patch Barry

Paul Brading

Jenny Hicks

John Marshall

Robert May

Stephen Parkes

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council

Mountjoy and Shide Ward (two seats)

Jaimie Bundell

Shirley Smart

Fred Turgut

Niton and Whitwell Parish Council

Niton ward (six seats)

Jon BG

Simon Biles

Sherlie Burridge

Claire Critchison

Wendy Loader

Alison Logan

Lorraine Sheerin

Ryde Town Council

Binstead Ward (two seats)

Diana Conyers

Simon Cooke

Christopher Cory

Ian Dore

Haylands and Swanmore Ward (two seats)

Les Kirkby

Sue Lyons

Malcolm Ross

Ryde Appley and Elmfield Ward (three seats)

Lisa Carter

Paul Hampton

Michael Lilley

Jenna Sabine

Ryde Monktonmead Ward (three seats)

Georgie Carter

Charles Chapman

Karen Lucioni

Mick Lyons

Ryde North West Ward (two seats)

Phil Jordan

John McLagan

Steven Sheridan

Phil Truckel

Ryde West Ward (two seats)

Richard May

Ian Stephens

Lou Temel

Sandown Town Council

Sandown North Ward (six seats)

Debbie Andre

Sue Betts

Paul Brading

Ian Fletcher

Dan Haynes

Heather Humby

Alex Lightfoot

Robert May

Stephen Parkes

Joan Solomon

Sandown South Ward (six seats)

Frank Baldry

Emily Brothers

Pauline Evans

Jenny Hicks

Paddy Lightfoot

Ian Ward

Toby Wilcock

Gary Young

Shanklin Town Council

Shanklin Central (six seats)

Michael Beston

William Boustead

Sue Godden

Wendy Hilton-How

Esther Knight

Robin Lansdell

Adrian Whittaker

David Williams

Ventnor Town Council

Ventnor West Ward (six seats)

Ian Bond

Steve Cooper

Matthew Didge

Julie Hutchinson

Mark Jefferies

Jamie Macaulay

Steve Milford

Lester Slade

James Toogood

Steph Toogood

Phil Warren

John Watkins

For those that will need to vote for town, parish and community councils on Thursday, 6th May, polls will be open between 7am and 10pm.

