200 Isle of Wight councillors elected uncontested onto town, parish and community councils

Almost 200 councillors have already been elected into town, parish and community councils on the Isle of Wight — as their seats have gone uncontested.
In ward areas of the smaller local councils, a certain number of seats are available for councillors to stand for.
For example, the East Cowes North Ward of East Cowes Town Council where four seats were available.
In some areas across the Island, this has meant councillors have discovered their fate before election day on 6th May as their seats went uncontested.
This means there were enough seats for all the candidates who put themselves forward without having to be voted in.
Already elected
For 48 parish and town wards, the only elections people will now vote for, on 6th May, will be for their Isle of Wight councillor and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner.
So, who has been elected into the wards so far? Find out here:
Arreton Parish Council (Eight seats)
- Heather Calloway
- John Cooper
- David Healy
- Martin Kimber
- John Orchard
- Vivian Roberts
- Venetia Very
Brading Town Council (Eight seats)
- Stephen Bonsey
- John Graney
- Richard Hudspith
- Chris Johnson
- Gerry Ramsden
- Joost Spit
- Richard Whiting
Brighstone Parish Council (Eight seats)
Brook Ward
- Roy Haviland
Mottistone Ward
- Neil MacLennan
Calbourne, Newton and Porchfield Parish Council (Six seats)
Calbourne Ward
- Sally Chaucer
- Carol Weeks
Porchfield Ward
- Richard Mathrick
- Lynda Pike
- Philip Pike
Chale Parish Council (Six seats)
- Peter Gosling
- Liz Groves
- Ron Groves
- Mary Kershaw
- Dian McWilliam
Chillerton and Gatcombe Parish Council (Five seats)
- John Hobart
- Sara McWilliam
- Nigel Phillips
- Elizabeth Smith
- Peter Whiteman
Cowes Town Council (16 seats)
Cowes Medina Ward
- Stuart Ellis
- Lynn Hammond
- David Jones
- Lora Peacey-Willcox
- Jock Rafferty
- Vanessa Slade
Cowes South Ward
- John Nicholson
Cowes West Ward
- Linda Brown
East Cowes Town Council (Eight seats)
East Cowes North Ward
- Karl Love
- Bob Packham
- Tracy Reardon
- Margaret Webster
Fishbourne Parish Council (Six seats)
- Cheryl Fontana
- Malcolm Hector
- Ed Hopper
- Weronika Nowak
- Sarah Talbot
Freshwater Parish Council (14 seats)
Freshwater Colwell Ward
- Terry Dimmick
- Michael Locke
Freshwater North Ward
- Brenda Hobbs
- Daniel James
Freshwater South Ward
- Anne Bamford
- Carol Bray
- George Cameron
- Brian Hinton
- John Medland
- Tom Murphy
- Natalie Thomas
- Jonathan Young
Godshill Parish Council (Six seats)
- Pat Button
- Alison Child
- Carl Donoclift
- Yasmin Nigh
- Amanda Taylor
Gurnard Parish Council (Nine seats)
- Marie Budgen
- Mark Franklin
- Paul Fuller
- Alan Jacobs
- Terry Nolan
- Jan Williams
- Nikki Wood
Havenstreet and Ashey Parish Council (Six seats)
- Bob Blezzard
- Veronica Hattersley
- Karen Hull
- Mick Lyons
- Sue Lyons
Lake Parish Council (Ten seats)
Lake North Ward
- Naomi Goodall
- David Hardy
- Susan Hardy
- Susan Horton
- Tig Outlaw
- Adrian Whittaker
- Bette Young
Nettlestone and Seaview Parish Council (Ten seats)
- David Adams
- Barry Elliott
- Rebecca Hardie
- Michael Ward
Newchurch Parish Council (Eight seats)
- Roy Bevan
- Bob Blezzard
- June Davidson
- John Earley
- Rodney Harris
- Clare Mosdell
- Adrian Whittaker
Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council (14 seats)
Carisbrooke and Gunville Ward
- Bev Hastings
- Terry Martin
Fairlee Ward
- Matthew Price
- Michael Smith
Newport Central Ward
- Julie Jones-Evans
- Vix Lowthion
Newport West Ward
- Joe Lever
- Ray Redrup
Pan and Barton Ward
- Joanne Ballington
- Geoff Brodie
Parkhurst and Hunnyhill Ward
- Andrew Garratt
- Cara Lock
Niton and Whitwell Parish Council (Ten seats)
Whitwell Ward
- Tim Addison
- Benjamin Attrill
Northwood Parish Council (Eight seats)
- Steph Burgess
- Mark Coventry
- Paul Fuller
- David Jaggar
- John Nicholson
- John Pullen
Rookley Parish Council (Seven seats)
- Michael Jones
- Ian Rigaudbarret
- Colin Willis
- Elizabeth Wills
Ryde Town Council (16 seats)
Ryde South East Ward
- Jessica Higgins
- Jo Park
Shalfleet Parish Council (Six seats)
Shalfleet East Ward
- Helena Hewston
- Shirley Stables
Shalfleet West Ward
- Ian Broad
- Pamela Broadhead
- Steve Cowley
- Thomas Cowley
Shanklin Town Council (15 seats)
Shanklin North Ward
- Patrick Barry
- David Cable
- Stephen Knight
Shanklin South Ward
- Lyn Fleming
- Mike Hailston
- Denyse Larner
- Robert May
- Stephen Parkes
- Chris Quirk
Shorwell Parish Council (Six seats)
- Giles Alldred
- Geoffrey Butler
- John Harrison
- David Rimmer
- David Russell
- Peter Turner
St Helens Parish Council (Eight seats)
- Jonathan Bacon
- John Norman
- Sarah Elliott
- Gilles Gergaud
- Phil Jordan
- Joost Spit
- Ian Thomson
- Kevin Tutton
Totland Parish Council (Eight seats)
- Hilary Benns
- Steven Blamire
- Jan Cave
- Vince Fennell
- John Howe
- Michael Locke
- Helen Wood
- Gareth Wyre
Ventnor Town Council (11 seats)
Bonchurch and Ventnor East Ward
- Brian Lucas
Lowtherville Ward
- Colm Watling
St Lawrence Ward
- Stephen Cockett
Whippingham Parish Council (Six seats)
Whippingham North Ward
- Peter Clark
- John Kirkwood-Slack
- Brian Taylor
- David Thursby-Pelham
- David Walter
Whippingham South Ward
- Matthew Price
Wootton Bridge Parish Council (Ten seats)
- Barry Abraham
- Dave Burley
- Christopher Cory
- Trish Evans
- Barrie Hailstone
- Lee Lemon
- Daryll Pitcher
- Linda Pitcher
- Barbara Port
- John Ward
Wroxall Parish Council (Eight seats)
- Susan Chilton
- Adrian Gallop
- Helen Little
- Kai Wacker
Yarmouth Town Council (Eight seats)
Thorley Ward
- Thomas Cowley
- Gill Head
Yarmouth Ward
- Jamie Allen
- Rod Corbett
- Steve Cowley
- Peter Cronin
- Debbie McCleary
Contested seats
But who will be voted for on 6th May to fill the seats in town, parish and community councils?
Bembridge Parish Council
North Ward (six seats)
- Jay Chapman
- Martin Groom
- Paul Kenny
- Rosamond Poncia
- Alasdair Steane
- Mike Tarrant
- Richard Weaver
- Liz White
South Ward (six seats)
- Harriet Brabazon
- Iain Delaney
- Margaret Donlon
- Josh Lake
- Liz Mitchell
- Grant Stillman
- Marianne Sullivan
- Sheila Weedall
- Ray Widger
Brighstone Parish Council
Brighstone Ward (six seats)
- Pearl Adams
- Doug Alldred
- Colin Bridges
- John Cirrone
- Steve Hastings
- Matt Huxley
- Nick Stuart
Cowes Town Council
Cowes North Ward (six seats)
- Anni Adams
- Paul Bertie
- Paul Fuller
- Richard Hollis
- Neil Oliver
- David Walters
- Wendy Wardrop
East Cowes Town Council
Osborne Ward (four seats)
- Stephen Hendry
- Sharon Lake
- Michael Paler
- Cameron Palin
- Simon Walker
Lake Parish Council
Lake South Ward (three seats)
- Patch Barry
- Paul Brading
- Jenny Hicks
- John Marshall
- Robert May
- Stephen Parkes
Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council
Mountjoy and Shide Ward (two seats)
- Jaimie Bundell
- Shirley Smart
- Fred Turgut
Niton and Whitwell Parish Council
Niton ward (six seats)
- Jon BG
- Simon Biles
- Sherlie Burridge
- Claire Critchison
- Wendy Loader
- Alison Logan
- Lorraine Sheerin
Ryde Town Council
Binstead Ward (two seats)
- Diana Conyers
- Simon Cooke
- Christopher Cory
- Ian Dore
Haylands and Swanmore Ward (two seats)
- Les Kirkby
- Sue Lyons
- Malcolm Ross
Ryde Appley and Elmfield Ward (three seats)
- Lisa Carter
- Paul Hampton
- Michael Lilley
- Jenna Sabine
Ryde Monktonmead Ward (three seats)
- Georgie Carter
- Charles Chapman
- Karen Lucioni
- Mick Lyons
Ryde North West Ward (two seats)
- Phil Jordan
- John McLagan
- Steven Sheridan
- Phil Truckel
Ryde West Ward (two seats)
- Richard May
- Ian Stephens
- Lou Temel
Sandown Town Council
Sandown North Ward (six seats)
- Debbie Andre
- Sue Betts
- Paul Brading
- Ian Fletcher
- Dan Haynes
- Heather Humby
- Alex Lightfoot
- Robert May
- Stephen Parkes
- Joan Solomon
Sandown South Ward (six seats)
- Frank Baldry
- Emily Brothers
- Pauline Evans
- Jenny Hicks
- Paddy Lightfoot
- Ian Ward
- Toby Wilcock
- Gary Young
Shanklin Town Council
Shanklin Central (six seats)
- Michael Beston
- William Boustead
- Sue Godden
- Wendy Hilton-How
- Esther Knight
- Robin Lansdell
- Adrian Whittaker
- David Williams
Ventnor Town Council
Ventnor West Ward (six seats)
- Ian Bond
- Steve Cooper
- Matthew Didge
- Julie Hutchinson
- Mark Jefferies
- Jamie Macaulay
- Steve Milford
- Lester Slade
- James Toogood
- Steph Toogood
- Phil Warren
- John Watkins
For those that will need to vote for town, parish and community councils on Thursday, 6th May, polls will be open between 7am and 10pm.
This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed
Image: secretlondon under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 22nd April, 2021 12:18pm
By Louise Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2onU
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓