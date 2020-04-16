Foundation’s funding for vital school equipment enabling children to continue learning during Covid19 crisis

The Isle of Wight Council has teamed up with the Getaway Foundation to support hard-hit families struggling in the wake of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The foundation was set up earlier this year to help families in poverty by providing holidays to help create happy memories.

Grants provided to schools

However, since the outbreak of Covid-19, it has provided grants and donations for vital school equipment to enable children to continue their learning from home during the crisis.

Working with the council’s children’s services team, the foundation has assisted two special schools on the Island with Samsung tablets, cases and vouchers, and has pledged to support more schools in the days and weeks to come.

Three-year partnership with the council

The foundation’s chief executive, Peter Tebbutt, explained,

“Poverty is one of the biggest issues impacting families today in the UK with 2.1 million children in poverty. Covid-19 will only exacerbate child poverty. “As part of a three-year partnership with the council, we will be working alongside children’s services to look at how we can best support families on the Island both in the current national crisis and post Covid-19. “Our founder’s childhood memories are based on happy family holidays, but many families today cannot afford to go away. “Next year, we hope to support a number of Island families with holidays to help them create those happy memories that we all treasure.”

Brading: The foundation has been very generous

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said,

“I welcome this three year partnership with The Getaway Foundation which will support Island families in economic crisis. “The foundation has been very generous in supporting families with learning resources and computer equipment to enable children to continue their education at home, or to support them to attend school during this very difficult time. “I look forward to working with the foundation on other projects to provide essential support for families impacted by Covid-19.”

For more information on the foundation can be found on its Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Kelly Sikkema under CC BY 2.0