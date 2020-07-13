Four Isle of Wight schools benefit from generous Waterstones book donation

Isle of Wight primary school teacher, Richard Simpson, was last week involved in sharing a donation of books from Waterstones, Newport between several schools on the Isle of Wight.

Reader may remember Richard from the successful #HeyKidsBookFest which he helped host during lockdown in May (see below).

World Book Day

Last week he helped to share the generous donation of books from between a number of schools on the Isle of Wight.

He explains,

“The books were all left from the World Book Day event that occurred just before lockdown, and had thus been unable to be sold. “Jonathan Greenwood, the manager of the store, knew of my book Website (What I Read), my Twitter book reviews (@richreadalot) and the Book Festival, and contacted me online to ask if I could help distribute the books.”

Welcomed by schools

The books were all collected and sorted by Richard at Summerfields Primary, and then shared between Summerfields Primary (Newport), Medina College (Newport), Lanesend Primary (Cowes) and Gurnard Primary (Cowes) schools.

In all, nearly 600 books were shared to be used in school and given out to students to help promote a love of books and reading.

Richard adds,

“It was an incredibly generous donations from Jonathan, and the children will love these wonderful, up-to-date and interesting books – they have seen the various exciting titles, and are already asking to read them!”

If you have young children and missed the book fest, you can still watch the entire day on YouTube.