Isle of Wight council’s library service introduce new ordering system

Readers of all ages will be able to book a slot to borrow pre-ordered books from Isle of Wight libraries again from today (Monday).

Although the libraries are not yet ready to fully reopen the Isle of Wight Council will be offering an ‘order and collect’ service for borrowers to pick up items from their local library.

How it works

Books can be ordered via the council’s Website, by email or by calling any one of the six council libraries.

Items can be still requested via the online library catalogue in the usual way.

Readers will need their library card and a phone number, and new users will be able to get their own library card at no cost.

Readers will be able to order up to eight items through the ‘order and collect’ service, and the library will call the reader when it is time to come and pick up their requested items.

Jones: We can’t wait to welcome our customers back

Rob Jones, the Isle of Wight Council’s Library Service Manager explained how Covid-19 precautions for the new service will work:

“All items will be given to the borrowers pre-packed, and everything returned to the library will have been quarantined for 72 hours before it is returned to the shelves. “Staff will be cleaning their hands regularly whilst selecting items and packing them, to ensure we protect our customers as much as possible. “For people who can’t visit the library to collect an order because they are vulnerable, there will be a limited order and delivery service. “Vulnerable library users who want to find out about this can call the library service on 823824 or email [email protected] “And library charges are still suspended until the buildings reopen – which they will as soon as we know it is safe to do so. “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our libraries in a safe way when we can – we’ve missed them!”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed