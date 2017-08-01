Four rescues for Cowes RNLI in choppy conditions

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

First ‘shout’ involved the Royal Naval Sailing Association’s yacht Jolly Jack Tar which had gone aground on the Bramble Bank. Also attending was the RNLI’s Calshot lifeboat, a crew member of which stayed on board the yacht while it was towed by Cowes lifeboat to Cowes.

Just less than an hour later, soon after 1pm, Cowes lifeboat went to a yacht off The Green, Cowes where a man had suffered a head injury. The yacht was escorted to Trinity Landing where an ambulance was waiting to take the yachtsman to St Mary’s Hospital.

Immediately the lifeboat was in action again, this time to go to the aid of Dawn, a Redwing reported to have been swamped by choppy seas off Norris Castle. The yacht, with three people aboard, was towed to a mooring in Cowes.

Then within minutes of completing that task the lifeboat raced to the yacht Alice, which had lost its rudder south-east of Ryde Middle Buoy, between Fishbourne and Osborne Bay. Another yacht, Wild Spirit, stood by the crippled yacht until the lifeboat arrived and towed it to a pontoon off Fishbourne’s Royal Victoria Yacht Club.