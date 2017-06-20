Fourth win of the season for Ryde female rowing team

Steve shares this latest news from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club competed at Swanage Regatta on Saturday (13th June) – which, with no Coastal Rowing Club in the Town, is a Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association organized event with Ryde playing their part with the Association Secretary, Steve Bull, a member of Ryde, acting as Regatta Secretary and Safety Adviser for the event and the Ryde Regatta catering Team providing the lunches for the Race Officials.

Some success on the water

As well as helping to organize the event, the Club had some success on the water with their Coastal Juniors Ladies Four “A” crew of Lisa Murphy, Emily Pike, Kate Whitehurst and Courtney Edmonds with coach Micky Jenner coxing comfortably winning the heat and final to secure their fourth win of the season.

The Ladies Coastal Junior “B” failed to make the final, but performed well considering that a young Freya Drage, a J16, had stepped up to cover for a missing crew member to race with Julie Cole, Carole Beaumont and Catherine Murphy, with coach Allan Evans coxing.

Freya also raced in the Mixed J16 Four with Tye Cameron, Josh Lee and Austin Smith with Eirann McClumpha coxing and they produced an impressive performance to finish 2nd against older opposition.

Men’s Novice Fours

Tom Starkey replaced Freya in the crew to compete in the Men’s Novice Fours event and acquitted themselves well although they failed to make the final.

Unfortunately the Club’s Coastal Junior Sculler, Dale Buckett, was forced to withdraw through ill health and a late crew change was forced on the Ladies Coastal Junior Pair with Carole Beaumont replacing Lisa Murphy to race with Catherine Murphy at short notice because of the close proximity of the Ladies Coast Junior Fours event – which had an impact of their performance in this event – where they finished in fifth place.