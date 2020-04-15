Free Apple support from MacManIW during Coronavirus lock down

Chris Haines recently retired as MacManIW, a successful business on the Isle of Wight for over 15 years.

However, he has now offered email support free of charge to anyone with an issue with their Apple computers during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) lock down.

Chris says,

“I realise that the computer is a very important tool during lockdown, so I am offering free email support for anyone with issues with their Apple computer during this time. “I am a qualified Apple Technician and I will do my best to help, but you must accept any liability – I am offering support only. Just email me on macmaniw@mac.com.”

Chris won’t be able to accept any computers at his workshop, nor will he be undertaking any site visits. This is an email support service only.

Image: Moritz Kindler under CC BY 2.0