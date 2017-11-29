Free parking for Small Business Saturday on the Isle of Wight

Support Isle of Wight businesses when Christmas shopping – there’s free parking in many Island car parks this weekend as part of Small Business Saturday.

Long stay car parks across the Island will be free for shoppers between 12pm and 6pm on Small Business Saturday (2 December).

The Isle of Wight Council is supporting the event which provides a boost to local independent shops in the lead up to Christmas.

Small Business Saturday was first held in the UK in 2013 with the aim of encouraging people to shop local and support small businesses in their communities. The council has taken part in Small Business Saturday since it started, providing free parking in its main car parks.

“It is really important that we support our high streets which are vital to our local communities and we are really pleased to be able to provide free parking for shoppers.

“There are some wonderful independent businesses in our towns and villages, so please take the opportunity to see what is on offer and start your Christmas shopping by buying local this Small Business Saturday.”

List of car parks
All long stay car parks run by the council will be free of charge between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday 2 December.
In addition, car parks in Ventnor (enforced by the Isle of Wight Council on behalf of Ventnor Town Council) will be free between 12pm and 6pm.

Pier Square car park in Yarmouth (enforced by the Isle of Wight Council on behalf of Yarmouth Harbour Commission) will also be free between 12pm and 6pm.

Image: andyarthur under CC BY 2.0

Steve Goodman
For those of us supporting worthy vital small businesses every day, could the council now also comment on what action, if any, has been taken to prevent a repeat of the official harm deliberately done to one such star (as featured in the latest letter OTW)? Or the official harm deliberately done to at least one vital skilled jobs providing small business forced out of East Cowes… Read more »
