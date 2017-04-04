Free training for climbing wall session leaders

Krissy shares this latest news from West Wight Sports Centre. Ed

Plans are well underway for the installation of the new climbing wall at West Wight Sports & Community Centre, which will take place at the beginning of May.

This project was only possible thanks to the amazing support the charity received from the community.

Free training for session leaders

Now is your chance to really get involved!

The Centre are offering free training for people interested in leading climbing sessions.

The offer is open to volunteers and members of community groups across the West Wight, but spaces are limited.

Get in touch

If you would like to get involved please apply to the Centre Manager, Clare Griffin at clare.griffin@westwight.org.uk.

You need to include details of why you want to do the training? And how you would use the training?

The training will take place during the week commencing 15 May.

Deadline for applications is 21st April.

Image: camppinewood under CC BY 2.0

