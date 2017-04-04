‘Pay as you throw’ for commercial waste now in place at Lynnbottom

The council share this latest news, Ed

A new commercial waste recycling centre (CWRC) at Lynnbottom Recycling Centre will open from this week.

‘Pay as you throw’

The CWRC will be for businesses and trade and will operate on a ‘pay as you throw’ basis with different charges depending on the type of waste or recycling being disposed of.

The commercial area, at the lower part of the Lynnbottom recycling centre, will include disposal areas for green waste, scrap metal, paper & card, wood, plasterboard, hardcore & rubble, metal cans, hard plastics, asbestos, tyres, paint tins, textiles and general/mixed waste.

Opening times

The CWRC will be open on weekdays between 10am and 2pm and 4.30pm and 6pm. It will open between 12.30pm and close (6pm winter hours, 8pm summer hours) on Saturdays but will be closed on Sundays. The CWRC only accepts debit or credit card.

All commercial users must have a valid waste carrier license to tip their waste or recycling.

Every business in the UK has a duty of care for the waste and recycling it produces. Any waste that comes from a commercial activity is business waste. For more information see the Website or call 03708 506 506.

Businesses can save money

Paul Southall, Account Director for Amey on the Isle of Wight, said:

“The Commercial Waste Recycling Centre offers a competitive, convenient disposal route for businesses across the Island. “By charging dependent on the type of waste or recycling being disposed of, businesses can save money compared with sending all their waste to landfill. It is recommended therefore before visiting to separate their waste or recycling as much as possible.”

Registered waste carriers

To use the CWRC, traders must register as a waste carrier if they transport or dispose of their business waste or operate a business that transports controlled waste. The license is usually free.

For further information and to register as a waste carrier and apply for a waste carrier licence, please visit the Website.

It is a legal requirement for any business that disposes of commercial waste to have a waste carrier license. Businesses can be fined up to £5,000 by the Environment Agency if they do not have a valid waste carriers licence.

Traders must present their valid waste carrier licence to staff at the CWRC before being permitted to dispose of their waste or recycling.

Image: bixentro under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.