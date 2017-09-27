Tragic loss of teenager after trying heroin for the first time

A teenager suffering with depression after the loss of his father and grandfather, experienced a “sharp decline” after trying heroin for the first time. Tragically, it led to his death.

Experimenting with a Class A drug for the first time led to the tragic death of an 18 year old teenager from Bembridge.

The Isle of Wight Coroner’s court heard last week that William Gear-Bayliss was treated for an overdose of heroin in August 2016.

Found unconscious again
Just a few days later he was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious. The court heard that he’d suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the Intensive Care Unit at St Mary’s hospital of multiple organ failure.

William had suffered the death of his father and grandfather and was referred to mental health services with depression.

The coroner, Caroline Sumeray, told the court,

“William Gear-Bayliss was a young man and in his short life suffered the loss of two people very close to him.

“Clearly a sensitive man, he took these losses to heart and was deeply affected by them.

“He decided, like so many people, to try heroin and, tragically for him, that was the beginning of a sharp and rapid decline.”

Devastating loss
The Coroner went on to tell the family that she was devastated that they had suffered so many losses in such a short space of time.

Our thoughts are with all of William’s family and friends.

.

