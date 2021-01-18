Funding for Isle of Wight community groups and charities working to help Islanders who are struggling

That’s the message from the Isle of Wight Council as it relaunches its ‘connect4communities’ programme to help ensure children and young people on the Island do not go hungry this winter.

So far a financial boost of £56,600 has been distributed to local community groups and charities working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, supporting hundreds of Island families facing severe hardship.

With funding still available, the council is urging more groups to seize the support on offer so they can build on the fantastic work they are already doing for others.

Find out how to apply on the Website.

Brading: Continue to do all we can to support

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said,

“We know many households are facing real financial difficulty during this pandemic and we continue to do all we can to support them. “It is hoped that the financial assistance on offer will bring about many benefits for organisations and community groups who make a real difference to people’s lives. “With so much for our communities to gain from these grants, I would urge organisations and community groups, large, small, old and new, to apply for their share of the financial support.”

Food vouchers and utilities

Home-Start Isle of Wight and the Isle of Wight Community Rail Partnership are among the latest worthy causes to benefit from the scheme.

Home-Start was awarded almost £3,000 to distribute food vouchers and gas/electricity top ups to around 50 families that are registered with its service.

The £12,950 awarded to the Isle of Wight Community Rail Partnership will help deliver some 200 meals to local families each week.

Other beneficiaries

Connect4communities forms part of the council’s £456,845 Winter Grant Scheme, awarded by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Other connect4communities awards include:

Sandown Bay Hub — £2,000.

Aspire Ryde — £14,490.

Sandown Football Club — £1,000.

The Footprint Trust — £8,800.

Isle of Wight Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus — £4,580.

Breakfast in the Bay — £1,500.

The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has also been awarded funding by the council to support families who are experiencing financial hardship and can provide information and advice on the wider range of available support.

The CAB can be contacted on (01983) 823859 or via email: [email protected] Information is also available on their website.

