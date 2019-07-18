Fundraising weekend planned for new Ice and Leisure Centre

If you hadn’t heard already, a planning application to build a new, state-of the-art indoor sports and education centre in Ryde is currently being considered by the Isle of Wight council planning department.

The Smallbrook Ice and Leisure Centre will provide a new facility for ice skating, tennis courts, a climbing wall, as well as a trampoline park.

Community collaboration

The inspiring project is being spearheaded by Ryde resident, Zyrieda. She’s been successful in bringing together several groups, including Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG), Ryde School, the Isle of Wight Council and its Regeneration Team, as well as other Isle of Wight sports clubs.

The not-for-profit charitable and affordable sports venue will be open to all as a major all year-round attraction aiming to help improve the health and wellbeing facilities available to the local community, whilst bringing back the once hugely popular sport of ice-skating and ice-hockey to the Isle of Wight.

The plans can now be seen on the Isle of Wight council Website and the applicants say that if successful, the facility could be open within the next 12 months.

Two-day fundraising event

A decision is expected to be made by 18th September, just in time for a two-day fundraising event on 20th and 21st September.

More details on how to enter the competitions below will be coming soon.

Isle of Wight Talent Contest

Saturday 20th sees and Isle of Wight Talent Contest take place. Open to children, groups, individuals with dance acts, singers, or show your unique talent!

Nearer the time you can upload your videos to the SILC Website and those short-listed will be invited to perform onstage.

Footie Tournament

On Sunday 21st there’ll be a 5a-side Football Competition.

Grab your trainers, gather four of your friends and join in the footie tournament.

Art competition

Also on Sunday, for those more creative than sporty, there’s an Art Competition. Design a SILC logo or a mural to be displayed at the Centre. Get your entries in by 7th September (more details on how to do that coming soon).

All entries will receive a voucher and there are prizes to be won.

See the SILC Website for full details of the plans and upcoming events.