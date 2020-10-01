Get involved with ‘Community Clean Up’ later this month

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council (NCCC) will be hosting a ‘Community Clean Up’ morning on Friday 23rd October 2020.

The clean up will target Victoria Recreation Ground in Newport and NCCC are looking for volunteers to come and help them clear the area of litter.

How to take part

People are being asked to arrive outside the Pavilion on Victoria Rec between 10-11am, where organisers will be on hand with the necessary equipment.

Attendees can then explore ‘the Rec’ and surrounding pathways whilst collecting litter, before returning by 11:30am with their haul so that any rubbish can be sorted.

Local councillors hope that residents will see this as an opportunity to safely enjoy one of Newport’s best outdoor spaces and help raise community spirits.

Lever: Finding ways to lift spirits and rebuild sense of community

Cllr Joe Lever, who represents Newport West on NCCC, said:

“I’ve spoken to lots of residents recently about just how big a toll lockdown has had on their mental health. With so many outdoor events having been cancelled throughout the year, people are missing being out in the community. “Finding ways to lift spirits right now and rebuild that sense of community is so important but it has to be done safely. “Therefore, we wanted to organise an event that gives residents an opportunity to get outdoors and see some new faces in a safe way; all whilst helping to keep our much loved public spaces clean and tidy.”

Refreshments will be made available and necessary equipment will be provided on the day, including a hand sanitising station. However, NCCC have asked that people please bring their own masks, if they’re able to wear one.

Should residents have questions or need more information, they can contact the NCCC office on 01983 559119 or alternatively email [email protected].

