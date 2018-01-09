Get pickled at the 2018 Pickle Wars in Gurnard

Pickling onions are flying off the shelves in the Isle of Wight as competitors prepare for the annual Pickle Wars which will take place at the Woodvale Hotel, Gurnard on Sunday 28th January 2018.

The contest, which started as a bit of fun 17 years ago, has become a real fixture in the Isle of Wight calendar, not to mention a fantastic fundraiser for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) as customers try around 50 different types of pickled onions in the search for the Pickle King or Queen.

Event organiser, Terry Ashdown, said,

“People are particularly competitive this year. There is huge demand for onions but no-one will reveal what flavours they are entering until the big day. All those who come along to taste the pickles will have a treat in store – I’m expecting a high standard!

Personal connection

Although Terry is a mean onion pickler himself, he doesn’t mind who wins as long as the event raises plenty for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, which is a charity close to his heart.

He explains,

“My 15 year old grandson Daniel was born with a rare liver disease and it was at that point that we decided to turn our fun competition into a fundraiser. “Luckily he is currently well, but childhood liver disease is a lifelong condition. There is no cure and we need to know that CLDF will always be there for him and other young people like him.”

Donate auction or raffle lots

Those who are daunted by the prospect of making or tasting pickles can support the cause by donating raffle prizes and auction lots:

“We have enjoyed great support from the local community and donations are already coming in but there is always room for more. Over the years we have raised over £65,000 and we are determined to give that total a real boost this year. “It’s a great afternoon of fun so we want as many people as possible to come down to The Woodvale, join in and contribute to a truly worthwhile cause.”

CLDF relies entirely on donations

Chief Executive of CLDF, Alison Taylor commented:

“We are the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all forms of childhood liver disease. We do this by providing information for healthcare professionals, emotional support for families, funds for research and a voice for all affected. “To continue our work we rely entirely on voluntary donations which is why we are so grateful to Terry and all those who make the Pickle Wars such a success. “A lot of hard work goes into a truly entertaining event and it makes a real difference to families around the UK affected by childhood liver disease.”

Take part

The Pickle Wars tasting will take place at the Woodvale Hotel on Sunday January 28 from 12 noon.

If you would like to take part or donate a raffle prize or auction lot please call the Woodvale Hotel on 01983 292037 or Terry Ashdown on 07726297359.

To see what the event is all about go to

For more information on CLDF visit the Website.