Fully naked man jumps out on female dog walker

A naked man is reported to have jumped out of the bushes behind a woman walking her dog on the Isle of Wight this morning.
The incident took place on the Newport/Shide cycle track in the early morning whilst it was still dark.
The woman apparently gave the streaker ‘what for’ with a few ‘choice words’ and frightened him off.
The incident has been reported to police, but the woman’s family would like the information to be shared in order to warn others using the cycle track to be vigilant.
Anyone with any information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180010169.
Source: Community (and Emergency) Information for the Isle of Wight Group
Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 9th January, 2018 3:23pm
By Sally Perry
