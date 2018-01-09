Island Roads have issued a temporary road closure for Pellhurst Road in Ryde.

The closure is between its junctions with Upton Road and Partlands Avenue for emergency utility repair works.

The diversion will affect Upton Road and Partlands Avenue

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

There are a whole host of road closures in Ryde at the moment – see the latest list here.

