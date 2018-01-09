Road closure near Ryde Academy for emergency utility repairs

The road has been closed for emergency utility repairs.

pellhurst road closure

Island Roads have issued a temporary road closure for Pellhurst Road in Ryde.

The closure is between its junctions with Upton Road and Partlands Avenue for emergency utility repair works.

The diversion will affect Upton Road and Partlands Avenue

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

There are a whole host of road closures in Ryde at the moment – see the latest list here.

Tuesday, 9th January, 2018 1:52pm

Filed under: Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Top story, Travel

