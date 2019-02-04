Gin, Jive and Slide to help raise money for Wessex Cancer Trust

With the threat of the cross-Solent travel scheme – which helps those having cancer treatment on the mainland with travel costs – being scrapped, here’s one for your diaries.

How about a night of vintage music covering the 40s to the 60s with live music from the Bunker Girls (pictured) and four DJs playing original vinyl and added surprises?

Where and when

Gin, Jive and Slide takes place on Friday 22nd February at Strings Bar and Venue in Newport.

Tickets are priced at £5 each to raise funds for the Wessex Cancer Trust.

Wessex Cancer Trust on the Island

People living with or affected by cancer on the Island can access professional and confidential counselling, befriending and complementary therapies at the Isle of Wight Cancer Support Centre.

It offers a wide variety of services – free of charge – to those living with or affected by cancer.

See their Website for more details.