Glider made from lemonade bottles soars through the sky (Video)

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a short film from Paul Knights (see his previous work), but he has just shared this latest.

It’s of the maiden flight of his recently ‘scratch build’ radio controlled glider, filmed at Chale recreation ground a couple of days ago.

“P-17” Bottle Plane

The handmade glider, named “P-17” Bottle Plane (a gentle giant) is more than just a lemonade bottle with wings, says Paul.

We’ll have to wait a little while, but there will be a build video and more details to follow.

Watch the video

In the meantime, check out this calming video of the glider flying above the Chale coast.