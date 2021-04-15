Glider made from lemonade bottles soars through the sky (Video)

Sit back for a few minutes to watch this made from scratch gilder soar through the sky above Chale

Glider in the sky - Paul Knights

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a short film from Paul Knights (see his previous work), but he has just shared this latest.

It’s of the maiden flight of his recently ‘scratch build’ radio controlled glider, filmed at Chale recreation ground a couple of days ago.

“P-17” Bottle Plane
The handmade glider, named “P-17” Bottle Plane (a gentle giant) is more than just a lemonade bottle with wings, says Paul.

We’ll have to wait a little while, but there will be a build video and more details to follow.

Watch the video
In the meantime, check out this calming video of the glider flying above the Chale coast.

Thursday, 15th April, 2021 6:18pm

By

ian123

On my iPad there’s no video, just a photo, but impressive nevertheless

15, April 2021 7:37 pm
