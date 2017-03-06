Go from ‘couch to 5k’ and you’ll be supporting the Hospice too

Kirsty Cook, who is part of the Cowes Women’s Running Group, has been in touch with some news for anyone wanting to get fit.

Cowes Women’s Running Group will be launching their ‘Couch to 5k’ running course on 15th March.

The course is being run in aid of the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

Prep for the EMH 5K

The course is just £30 and runs for ten weeks. This is a fantastic opportunity for any women wishing to take part in EMH 5K run around Osborne House later this year.

Kirsty will also be running around the Island in aid of the Hospice on 29th April and cycling around the Island on 30th April with her two sons, who are just seven and eight years old.

Take part

To join the Couch to 5k course contact Kirsty on 07901 925008 or email realwomen106@gmail.com

Image: PROm01229 under CC BY 2.0