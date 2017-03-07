Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Geotechnical improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor

Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)

07 March — 31 March

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 132a Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 312 The Flower Pot

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Property Called Cranleigh To Neqr Property Called Harold House

Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 21 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : St Albans Steps Ventnor : St Albans Steps-Ventnor

Works description: Replace Masonary Wall At Bottom Of St Albans Steps Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde : From Green Lane To Smallbrook Roundabout : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : Whole Length Of Burnt House Lane : Burnt House Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Brading: Between Rowborough Lane And Upper Green Street, Near Camp Site: Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 31a

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : From Caesar’S Road Heading South To Carisbrooke Road (Ml 241331) : Drill Hall Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Duver Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: St Helens : From Eddington Road To The End Of Duver Road, Ml 340297 And 340298 : Duver Road-St Helens

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newchurch : From Knighton Lane To Mersley Downs Road (Ml430129-30) : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newchurch : From Knighton Lane To Mersley Downs Road (Ml430129-30) : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs. Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde : Ml 310022/23 From Gwydyr Close To West Street : Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road

Works description: Ryde – 375013 – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1way Of 8m Incarriageway And 4m In Footway From Jrc14 Tojrf106c (Foot Of Dslam) And Provide Duct D54 1wayof 2m In Footway From Jrf106c To Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : To East Of Jct Seaview Road, Cowes : Three Gates Road-Northwood

Works description: C/Way Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 40 West Hill Road Jct With Park Rd, Ryde.

Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: At The Junc Of Gort Road On Beatrice Avenue

Works description: Cowes – 373864 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Soft To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 09 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : Outside Roseberry Lodge, Bedbury Lane Freshwater : Bedbury Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Insertion Of 7m Of Edging Kerbs To Address Water Flow Issues Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : Just South Of The Junction With Kings Road (Ml 330123) : Church Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign & Move 2m South (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Consort Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 3

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Yar Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 7 To 8 On East Yar Road Sandown

Works description: Sandown – 364962 – Other – X001 X12 Duct-Soft/Unsurfaced 1 Way, X062 X2 Jointing Chambers F/W No: 102, X081 X2 Raise/Renew/Lower F&C F/Wno 2

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Former Carlton Hotel

Works description: Disconnect Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldway Crescent, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Uplands Road, 290m, Ml 140324: Fieldway Crescent-Northw

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 Fitzroy St Sandown Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Repair Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : 177 Entrance To Pound Land : High Street-Ryde

Works description: Footway Repairs Reset Block Paving

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 23

Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gable End Playstreet Lane, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Cover And Frame

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Quay Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Quay Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Wroxall : Bus Stop Just Before The Jnc With Station Road Wroxall : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: Wheel Push/Depressions In The Bus Stop

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 73 Trafalgar Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 50 Yarborough Rd, Wroxall, Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

