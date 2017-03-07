Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Geotechnical improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor
Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)
07 March — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor
Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)
07 March — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 132a Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 312 The Flower Pot
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Property Called Cranleigh To Neqr Property Called Harold House
Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
St Albans Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : St Albans Steps Ventnor : St Albans Steps-Ventnor
Works description: Replace Masonary Wall At Bottom Of St Albans Steps Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : From Green Lane To Smallbrook Roundabout : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : Whole Length Of Burnt House Lane : Burnt House Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Brading: Between Rowborough Lane And Upper Green Street, Near Camp Site: Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between Mountfield Road And West Road: Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: 20 Kerbs Requires Remedial Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 31a
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : From Caesar’S Road Heading South To Carisbrooke Road (Ml 241331) : Drill Hall Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Duver Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: St Helens : From Eddington Road To The End Of Duver Road, Ml 340297 And 340298 : Duver Road-St Helens
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wroxall: Between West Road And Avenue Road: High Street-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newchurch : From Knighton Lane To Mersley Downs Road (Ml430129-30) : Knighton Shute-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newchurch : From Knighton Lane To Mersley Downs Road (Ml430129-30) : Knighton Shute-Newchurch
Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs. Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : Ml 310022/23 From Gwydyr Close To West Street : Queens Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road
Works description: Ryde – 375013 – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1way Of 8m Incarriageway And 4m In Footway From Jrc14 Tojrf106c (Foot Of Dslam) And Provide Duct D54 1wayof 2m In Footway From Jrf106c To Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : To East Of Jct Seaview Road, Cowes : Three Gates Road-Northwood
Works description: C/Way Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 40 West Hill Road Jct With Park Rd, Ryde.
Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At The Junc Of Gort Road On Beatrice Avenue
Works description: Cowes – 373864 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Soft To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 09 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : Outside Roseberry Lodge, Bedbury Lane Freshwater : Bedbury Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Insertion Of 7m Of Edging Kerbs To Address Water Flow Issues Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : Just South Of The Junction With Kings Road (Ml 330123) : Church Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign & Move 2m South (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Consort Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 3
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Yar Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 7 To 8 On East Yar Road Sandown
Works description: Sandown – 364962 – Other – X001 X12 Duct-Soft/Unsurfaced 1 Way, X062 X2 Jointing Chambers F/W No: 102, X081 X2 Raise/Renew/Lower F&C F/Wno 2
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Former Carlton Hotel
Works description: Disconnect Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldway Crescent, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Uplands Road, 290m, Ml 140324: Fieldway Crescent-Northw
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 Fitzroy St Sandown Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Repair Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : 177 Entrance To Pound Land : High Street-Ryde
Works description: Footway Repairs Reset Block Paving
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 23
Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gable End Playstreet Lane, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Cover And Frame
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Quay Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Quay Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wroxall : Bus Stop Just Before The Jnc With Station Road Wroxall : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: Wheel Push/Depressions In The Bus Stop
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 73 Trafalgar Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 50 Yarborough Rd, Wroxall, Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 7th March, 2017 6:44am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f4L
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓