Golden Mile initiative a success at Isle of Wight primary school

Sara Lock shares this latest news. Ed

An Isle of Wight school is celebrating a major milestone in helping its students get active.

Ten pupils at Lanesend Primary School have run 150 miles since March 2017. Pupils across the school have been clocking up the miles since the school adopted the Golden Mile initiative last year.

What’s The Golden Mile?

The Golden Mile aims to inspire and encourage children to get active every day. Pupils simply walk, skip or jog around a measured track within the safety of the school grounds. They can then use free downloadable resources to upload and track their achievements.

The initiative is co-ordinated by Energise Me, a Winchester-based charity which exists to beat inactivity across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

12 minutes per day running the Golden Mile

Lanesend signed up to the Golden Mile to help improve the fitness of its pupils. Classes now spend 12 minutes each day running the Golden Mile to make up an hour of physical activity each week.

Liz Westbrook, Leader of Learning – PE at Lanesend Primary School said:

“Since starting the Golden Mile back in March last year, I am simply amazed by the dedication and achievements of our children. Year 4 have shown particular dedication with 7 out of 10 of our first 150 achievers being from this year group. “Our children love to see their miles ‘clock-up’ and are completely supportive of each other’s milestone achievements! “I am sure that we will have multiple 150 mile achievers by the end of March (which will be a full year of Golden Mile), with many going beyond this. We all have a lot to learn from our children’s commitment and drive at Lanesend.”

Embraced by pupils

The school has noticed an incredible difference in its pupils’ fitness and is enjoying new successes in inter-school competitions. Children who completed ten laps in a 12-minute session when the school first started the initiative are now completing 17 in the same amount of time.

Some children love it so much that they choose to do extra laps during break times.

“It makes you fit and is so much fun”

One pupil, aged 8, said:

“The Golden Mile is really good for your body. It is also good because people cheer you on. People also cheer when you get an achievement! I love the Golden Mile! “It makes you fit and it is so much fun. I achieved 150 miles because I kept running and stuck at it with my friends. We all got 150.”

It is free for any school in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to join the Golden Mile if they complete a free training session with Energise Me. Find out more about the Golden Mile on the Website.

